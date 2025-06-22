A Thousand Blows season 2: everything we know about the returning Hulu and Disney+ show

A Thousand Blows Season 2: key information - A second season was confirmed during the week of the show's premiere - It was filmed back-to-back with the first season - A date is yet to be confirmed for its release, but creator Steven Knight said “you won’t have to wait long" - Most of the main cast are expected to return - There will possibly be a small time jump forward as they take it more towards the 21st century

A Thousand Blows season 2 has not only been confirmed, but it's already been written and filmed.

Just a few weeks before the cultural juggernaut that was Adolescence was released, actors Stephen Graham and Erin Doherty partnered up in another gritty drama – but this one was set in Victorian London, and which told a tale of boxers and an all-female gang of thieves.

A Thousand Blows – which streamed on Disney+ in the UK and Hulu in the US – told the story of real life Jamaican boxer Hezekiah Moscow (Malachi Kirby), and how he rose to fame in the rough community of London’s East End, meeting Mary Carr (Doherty), leader of the Forty Elephants gang, and menacing pub owner and bare-knuckle boxer Sugar Goodson (Graham).

Unusually, though, when the show launched in February 2025 in London during a Q&A session with the actors and the writer, Steven Knight, they revealed that not only had a second season been confirmed, but it had been written and shot back-to-back with the first. So in a world where a follow-up TV series can sometimes take up to five years between seasons, we’re hopefully not in for a too long wait to find out the fate of Hezekiah, Mary, Sugar and co.



Here’s everything we know so far about A Thousand Blows Season 2, including when the release date might be, if there’s a trailer yet, who will be in the cast and what the plot’s likely to focus on:

"Go on, givvus another season!" (Image credit: Disney+ / Hulu)

Now we know that season 2 is already in the can – a canny decision, presumably saving money all round on set, costumes, actors etc – the decision still lies with Disney+ as to when the second season will premiere. “You won't have to wait too long,” Knight told The Playlist when asked for a release date.

There’s the option of streaming it later in 2025, or perhaps they might want to leave a more traditional year gap, in which case it would be released in February 2026. As soon as there’s confirmation on the date, we’ll let you know.

A Thousand Blows season 2: trailer, is there one?

(Image credit: Disney+ / Hulu)

No, although the production will have all the footage for a teaser of what’s to come, there’s been nothing officially released just yet.

A Thousand Blows season 2: possible cast

Stephen Graham lashes out as the fierce Sugar Goodson (Image credit: Disney+ / Hulu)

Our main trio are most likely to return, so that’s Hezekiah (Kirby), Mary (Doherty) and Sugar Goodson (Graham).

Much of the supporting cast are also likely to return are:

James Nelson-Joyce as Edward 'Treacle' Goodson

Hannah Walters as Eliza Moody

Darci Shaw as Alice Diamond

Morgan Hilaire as Esme Long

Jemma Carlton as Belle Downer

Caoilfhionn Dunne as Anne Glover

Nadia Albina as Verity Ross

Daniel Mays as William 'Punch' Lewis

Tom Davis as Charlie Mitchell

Gary Lewis as Jack Mac

Robert Glenister as Indigo Jeremy

Susan Lynch as Jane Carr

Ella Lily Hyland as Marianne Goodson

One character who won’t be returning is Alec Munroe (Francis Lovehall), who died in the penultimate episode. Another maybe-maybe not is Mr Lao (Jason Tobin) who escaped from jail but was forced to go to Liverpool to start a new life.

A Thousand Blows season 2: plot

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

The end of the first season saw Hezekiah defeat Buster Williams in the fight, but he didn’t win the prize money, as Buster died, so the fight was declared void. This meant Hezekiah and Mary didn’t have the money to flee to America; but then even worse news followed – Hezekiah found out from Sugar about her involvement in his best friend Alec’s death, and he told her that she is dead to him.

The next series will likely pick up on the fall out of this, as well as another fall out following a brutal beating that Sugar gave his brother, Treacle, who swore never to have anything to do with him again.

As for the Forty Elephants, Mary, and Jane Carr (Susan Lynch), for season 2, it’s likely to be complicated, as is the relationship with the Elephant Boys gang.

When asked at the Q&A, Knight was understandably tight-lipped: “I can't give a lot away, but it's more of the same, expect the unexpected but the stakes are higher.”

He added that there might be a little time jump forward from the 1880s, where this season is set: “But we do have the second series in the can and we all want to keep this story going and I think we will and just take it towards the 21st Century.”

A Thousand Blows season 3: what’s the future?

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

While no official confirmation has been given for future seasons beyond season two, it’s clear that the writers and the actors are keen to keep this universe running for a while.

Doherty told The Guardian that she wanted to keep one of Mary's rings from set that looks like an heirloom, but "as much as she thought about taking it home, she ultimately decided not to tempt fate, while waiting to see whether there will be a series three and four."

Could this be as long running a series as Peaky Blinders? Keep it ringside to find out.

