Beef season 2: everything we know so far about the hit Netflix show’s return

Beef season 2: key information - Filming reportedly wrapped in May

- Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac, Charles Melton and more to star

- No official trailer released yet

- An entirely new plot for season 2

- Lee Sung Jin continues as creator and showrunner

- No word yet on future seasons

Beef season 2 reportedly wrapped filming in May, which means we're one step closer to more chaotic comedy and unapologetic rage.

Though, this time, with a whole new cast and whole new plot. Beef season 1 followed Amy (Ali Wong) and Danny (Steven Yeun) as two strangers brought together by a road rage incident. And in light of its great success on one of the best streaming services, it won a multitude of awards and a season 2 renewal.

After Amy and Danny's feud consumes every fiber of their beings, it all concluded dramatically in the season 1 finale. This time round, new characters join the anthology series with their own serving of beef to address – and we're certainly hungry for more.

Here's everything we know so far about the Beef season 2 release date, trailer, confirmed cast, plot and more.

Filming on Beef season 2 reportedly wrapped in May (Image credit: Netflix)

There's no Beef season 2 release date, just yet, but all the signs are pointing in the right direction.

After season 2 was confirmed by Netflix in October 2024, filming reportedly commenced in January before wrapping in early May, according to a post by the Film & Television Industry Alliance.

FTIA also posted on season 1's filming, which took place in January to April 2022, with the show eventually releasing on Netflix in April 2023. So, if I take a shot at predicting the Beef season 2 release date, I'd say early to mid 2026.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Beef season 2: has a trailer been released?

No Beef season 2 trailer just yet (Image credit: Netflix)

There's no official Beef season 2 trailer to share, but I'll be sure to update here when there is. Considering filming only reportedly wrapped in May, I'd say with confidence that there won't be a trailer anytime soon.

Beef season 2: confirmed and predicted cast

Song Kang-Ho will join Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac, Yuh-Jung Youn, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny as a guest star in the next installment of BEEF! pic.twitter.com/88QmAYurfYDecember 19, 2024

Potential spoilers follow for Beef season 2.

The Beef season 2 cast is entirely new, and as such, there will be no returning characters from season 1. Here's the actors we can expect to star this time round:

Oscar Isaac as TBC

Carey Mulligan as TBC

Charles Melton as TBC

Cailee Spaeny as TBC

Song Kang-ho as TBC

While their roles haven't been officially confirmed, Beef season 2 follows a young couple and their boss and his wife. We would say then that those four characters make up Isaac, Mulligan, Melton and Spaeny's casting.

For Parasite's Song Kang-ho, it has been revealed that he will be a guest star in season 2 and the official logline (seen below) references a Korean billionaire of which Song will most likely be playing.

Beef season 2: story synopsis and rumors

Beef season 2 steps away from Danny and Amy's story (Image credit: Netflix)

Full spoilers follow for Beef season 1 and potential spoilers for Beef season 2.

While Beef season 1 followed two people brought together by a road rage incident, season 2 is going to be completely different.

And we know that thanks to Netflix Tudum's official logline: "This season's inciting incident? A young couple witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner."

We also know that Beef season 2 will be a little shorter, running for eight 30-minute episodes, as opposed to season 1's ten. And if the FTIA production post is anything to go by, it's also been filmed in both Los Angeles and Korea.

But, while the tale of this season of the anthology series is not at all like the previous, creator and showrunner Lee Sung Jim is still the man behind it.

During the Beef SXSW panel in March 2023, Lee in fact revealed that season 1 was inspired by his own experience, though in a BMW, not a white SUV like Amy: "It honked at me, cursed at me and drove away. And for some reason on that day, I was like, "I'm going to follow you."

The similarities end there though as his personal road rage didn't end the same way as Beef does. But, he did also say it made him think how we "live in such subjective realities and we project so much onto people that we don't know all the time."

Aside from the logline then, it appears the Beef season 2 plot is being kept firmly under wraps. But, with Lee once again behind it, we can hope it's just as darkly comedic and full of rage as the first.

And speaking to Variety, Carey Mulligan said of season 2: "Almost everything [is different]. But it's still [creator Lee Sung Jin] being brilliant. It's a completely new story and if I say anything else then a laser beam will appear on my head. But it's very exciting."

Will there be more seasons of Beef?

Beef season 2 offers an entirely new path for the show (Image credit: Netflix)

There's been no word on Beef season 3, which is not surprising since season 2 hasn't launched on Netflix yet.

In 2023, creator Lee told Elle: "Cards on the table, we did pitch this show as a limited anthology, so there is sort of a close-ended-ness to the story [of Danny and Amy]. But, if given the opportunity, of course, I'd love to explore them further, because Danny and Amy, I love those characters. But yeah, by design, though, this is a close-ended narrative."

Lee said this before Beef season 2 was even confirmed and so, we know now, that in true anthology fashion, there's an entirely different story to tell this time round - away from Danny and Amy (for now).

But, we also know that a second season means it's no longer a limited series. So, the potential for more seasons to come is very possible.

For more Netflix-based coverage, read our guides on Nobody Wants This season 2, Stranger Things season 5, Wednesday season 2, and One Piece season 2.