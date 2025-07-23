Happy Gilmore is the 6th most watched movie on Netflix in the past week

Fans are streaming the movie ahead of Happy Gilmore 2 's release on July 25

The sequel is yet to receive a Rotten Tomatoes score, but I'm hopeful about it

Happy Gilmore has seen a surge in popularity on Netflix in the week ending July 21 as fans prepare for the release of the sequel, which arrives on July 25.

While the iconic golfing comedy movie hasn't knocked K-Pop Demon Hunters off the top spot, it's still firmly in this week's top 10, taking the sixth spot in the most-watched chart, so it's safe to say everyone looking forward to the return of Adam Sandler's titular character.

It's been 29 years since Happy Gilmore was released but I have high hopes that the sequel is well worth the wait. With some great recurring characters and some new faces, it's certainly shaping up to be good. But will it be a worthy of spot on our best Netflix movies list? Only time will tell.

Why Happy Gilmore 2 seems to be in good shape

Happy Gilmore 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I know, it's always anxiety inducing when a sequel is announced. When you love a movie so much it can be difficult to know if a follow-up will be any good, but in my opinion, this movie has the potential to be great.

First of all, it wasn't rushed. They've clearly given this some thought and have decided to bring back Adam Sandler's hockey player turned golfer for another round, almost three decades after the original.

Fans may be disappointed that it's going directly to one of the best streaming services, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's going to be bad. In fact, with Netflix having so many hits over the years, it fills me with a surprising amount of confidence.

Not only that, but the cast list looks amazing. Alongside Sandler we've got the return of Ben Stiller's former orderly Hal, Julie Bowen as PR director Virginia Venit, and of course, Christopher McDonald as the villainous Shooter McGavin. There's some great newcomers like Benny Safdie, Margaret Qualley and Sandler's real-life daughter Sunny, so it's shaping up to be quite the ensemble.

Perhaps I'll eat my words in a few days but if a comedy movie about golf could charm me, someone who hates the sport, I'm sure the sequel can attempt to do the same.