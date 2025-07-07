The best Netflix movies often get a sequel, but that’s not gone down too well for 2020’s The Old Guard. Its sequel is part of everything coming to Netflix in July 2025, but after arriving on the platform last week, critics and fans alike have given the superhero action film a big thumbs down.

If you’re not familiar with the plot, Charlize Theron plays Andy, who leads a group of immortal mercenaries that are able to heal themselves. In the sequel movie, they face off against a new enemy in the name of protecting humanity, all the while dealing with a long-lost immortal’s return.



Unfortunately, many have highlighted problems with the film, including an undeveloped script and a cheap overall look, which have been cited as reasons not to bother with The Old Guard 2. Still, the sequel has managed to make it into Netflix’s top 10 most-watched movies, and I think there’s an overlooked reason for why it should stay there.

Why I recommend watching The Old Guard 2

The Old Guard 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Spoilers follow for The Old Guard 2.

Two words: Charlize Theron. More specifically, four words: Charlize Theron’s leading romance. Cut through the noise of reviews and enraged social media posts, and you’ll find a deserved appreciation for the will-they-won’t-they love at the movie’s centre. Andy has an unspoken connection with Quỳnh (Veronica Ngô), an immortal who used to be connected to The Old Guard. We met the pair during the first film, but the sequel brings fans ever-closer to a potential Andy-Quỳnh kiss.

It doesn’t happen, but that’s almost not the point. The Old Guard 2 might not be hitting all the beats of a well-crafted film, but it’s playing this particular storyline to its advantage. By taking the time to develop what’s between them in the background, there will be a more satisfying payoff in the long run – and that means the increased possibility of The Old Guard 3.

Even if that doesn’t happen – Andy and Quỳnh clearly only have eyes for each other even after 500 years alive. Netflix should be praised for exploring a different kind of vulnerability and representation .It’s not an outright LGBTQ+ film, but the new Netflix movie is giving us range in its love, and we can all get something from that.

