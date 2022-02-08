New Netflix movies 2022: every original film coming to the streamer

Audio player loading…

It’s a rare thing to see a major streamer lift the lid on its entire year's movie slate ahead of time, but that’s exactly what Netflix has done with its impressive selection of original features heading to the service throughout 2022.

There’s not just a handful of new Netflix movies on the way, either. In a recent press release, the company revealed it would be dropping a new film every week between February 4 and December 31 – at the time of writing, there are 71 upcoming titles in the pipeline.

Below, we’ve collated information on the biggest of the lot, combining their official synopses (as provided by Netflix) with any official release dates and promotional imagery to give you a better idea of what’s coming in 2022.

For a whistle-stop tour of the streamer’s schedule – which includes nods to Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio , Knives Out 2 and the star-studded The Gray Man – check out the preview trailer below.

Tall Girl 2

Release date: February 11

After her inspiring speech at the homecoming dance, Jodi (Ava Michelle) is no longer just the "tall girl" – she's popular, confident, has a boyfriend, and just booked the lead role in this year's school musical.

But as the pressure of her newfound popularity intensifies, so do her insecurities, and new relationships are formed while old ones are tested. As the world she built starts to crumble around her, Jodi realizes that standing tall was only just the beginning.

That might just be the most melodramatic synopsis we’ve ever seen.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Release date: February 18

In Netflix’s upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre , Leatherface returns (after nearly 50 years of hiding) to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town. Honestly, the iconic villain has never looked so leather-faced.

The Adam Project

Release date: March 11

In this latest feature from Free Guy director Shawn Levy, a time-travelling pilot (Ryan Reynolds) teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future (confused yet?). Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldaña also star.

The Gray Man

Release date: TBA

When the CIA’s most skilled mercenary – whose true identity is unknown – accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins. This one comes from frequent Marvel directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

Knives Out 2

Release date: TBA

In the follow-up to Rian Johnson's hugely popular crime thriller, Knives Out, Daniel Craig returns as Detective Benoit Blanc (this time travelling to Greece) to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects. Hopefully it’ll be better than Death on the Nile .

Day Shift

Release date: TBA

Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income – hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters. We’re intrigued, to say the least.

Enola Holmes 2

Release date: TBA

Now a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes (Milly Bobby Brown) takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends – and Sherlock himself – to unravel.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Release date: TBA

Acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents Carlo Collodi's classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto. This whimsical, stop-motion musical follows the mischievous and disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world. It also looks exceptionally creepy.

The Mother

Release date: TBA

Cue generic Netflix thriller plot: A deadly female assassin (Jennifer Lopez) comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.

A bit of a change of pace for Lopez after glitzy rom-com Marry Me...

Spiderhead

Release date: TBA

In the near future, two young convicts grapple with their pasts in a facility run by a brilliant visionary, who experiments on inmates with emotion-altering drugs. Based on The New Yorker article Escape From Spiderhead by George Saunders, this cryptic thriller stars Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller.

Slumberland

Release date: TBA

A young girl discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland, and with the help of an eccentric outlaw (Jason Momoa), she traverses dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she’ll be able to see her late father again. It looks like a cutesy family adventure, to be fair.

The Mothership

Release date: TBA

The Mothership is a sci-fi adventure that follows Sara Morse (Halle Berry) one year after her husband (Omari Hardwick) mysteriously vanishes from their rural farm. When she discovers a strange, extraterrestrial object underneath their home, Sara and her kids embark on a race to find their husband, father and most importantly – the truth. Sounds ominous.

Carter

Release date: TBA

Suffering from memory loss, Agent Carter (no, not that one) is thrown into an explosive mission filled with inexplicable mysteries. Orchestrated by renowned action film director Jung Byung-gil and starring Joo Won, this chase thriller bears all the hallmarks of a good time.

Hustle

Release date: TBA

After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down-on-his-luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team's approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA. We have a hunch that they’ll pull it off.

The School for Good and Evil

Release date: TBA

Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good and evil. This one is based on the bestselling book series by Soman Chainani and stars Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and Laurence Fishburne.

The Good Nurse

Release date: TBA

Suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events (as documented in the book by Charles Graeber). Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain lead the cast in this prequel to The Good Doctor (that's a joke).

End of the Road

Release date: TBA

After losing her job, recently widowed Brenda drives her family cross-country to start a new life. In the New Mexico desert, cut off from help, they must learn to fight back when they become the targets of a mysterious killer. Queen Latifah and Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges star in this one.

Wendell & Wild

Release date: TBA

From the minds of Henry Selick and Jordan Peel comes Wendell & Wild, an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele), who enlist the aid of a tough teen to summon them to the Land of the Living. This one is “an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death,” according to Netflix, which has us excited to learn more.

You People

Release date: TBA

A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris. Jonah Hill (also a producer), Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus all star here.

The Sea Beast

In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes – and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history. Oscar-winning filmmaker Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero Six) directs this animated adventure.

Matilda

Release date: TBA

An adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Matilda tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results. Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch and Stephen Graham all star in this inevitably cheerful feature.

Spaceman

Release date: TBA

As an astronaut sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust finds his earthly life falling to pieces, he turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together. It just so happens to belong to a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship. Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan and Paul Dano star in this one, which has us more intrigued than the movie’s plot otherwise does.