Netflix is finally releasing Kpop Demon Hunters in theaters

A sing-a-long version of the movie megahit will be available on the big screen

It's only coming to select cinemas for one weekend

Get ready to belt out 'Golden' at packed-out screenings, everyone, because Kpop Demon Hunters is being released in theaters.

The movie megahit, which has been breaking records on Netflix since its initial launch on June 20, is finally set to make its long-overdue big-screen debut. Even better, a sing-a-long version of one of June's new Netflix movies is coming to cinemas, so you'll be able to, well, sing along to all of the animated musical's popular tracks.

FOR THE FANS 🎤 A sing-along version of KPop Demon Hunters is coming to theaters for one weekend only in the US & Canada!

As the above X/Twitter post confirms, though, there are a couple of catches with one of the best Netflix movies' release in theaters.

For starters, it's getting a limited release, with Kpop Demon Hunters being available in cinemas for one weekend only. It's coming to cinema screens on August 23 and 24 so, if you're already doing something else on both of those days, you're fresh out of luck.

But that's not my biggest bugbear with this announcement. No, my main gripe with this reveal is that Kpop Demon Hunters will only land on the silver screen in the US and Canada.

For a film that's not only proven to be popular across the globe, but which also introduced millions of new people to Kpop as a genre, it's a massive oversight on Netflix's part not to give Kpop Demon Hunters a wider theatrical release.

Some might even say the best streaming service has missed a *ahem* golden opportunity to allow its global fanbase to enjoy the film on the biggest screen possible. As a UK resident, you can bet I'm disappointed that I won't be able to sing my heart out to 'Soda Pop', 'Your Idol', or any of the movie's incredibly addictive tracks.

Kpop Demon Hunters has been a runaway success for Netflix since making its debut in mid-June (Image credit: Netflix)

Will Netflix care that the vast majority of Kpop Demon Hunters' worldwide following won't be able to check it out in a theater near them? Probably not. After all, it's not leaving the platform anytime soon, if at all, so Netflix will just tell the rest of us to watch it there instead.

It's not like Kpop Demon Hunters needs the extra views, mind you. Indeed, it's become the most-watched Netflix animated movie of all time, and is the first original animated film to make it onto the streaming titan's Top 10 English language movies list. Its soundtrack has also dominated the music charts over the past two months, while 'Golden' recently became the first-ever Kpop song to nab the #1 spot on the Billboard Top 100 chart.

Given the film's unexpectedly massive success, it'll come as no surprise to learn that Netflix is looking to turn Kpop Demon Hunters into its own Frozen-style franchise. According to The Wrap, two animated sequels, a TV show spin-off, short films to bridge the gap between its feature flicks, and a stage musical are all being considered by Netflix's top brass. The Wrap's original report also indicated that a live-action retelling might be on the way, but that's since been scrubbed from the article.

Either way, expect to see and hear a lot more about Kpop Demon Hunters in the future. Just don't expect to see it at your local theater, though, if you live outside North America. Sigh...