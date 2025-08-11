The Ice Cube-starring War of the World movie has been ridiculed by fans and critics alike

Amazon's War of the Worlds movie has boosted the visibility of another movie with the same name

Viewers are tuning into the 2005 Tom Cruise-led film on various streaming platforms

Neither flick is the best way to experience its sci-fi horror story, though

It turns out Amazon's War of the Worlds movie has done some good after all.

The Ice Cube-starring Prime Video film, which was one of July's final new Prime Video movies, continues to be ridiculed by fans and critics alike. At the time of publication, it holds 3% critical and 22% audience approval ratings on Rotten Tomatoes – scores that makes it one of the worst-rated original movies in the platform's history.

But it's not all bad news for War of the Worlds – well, another movie adaptation of H.G. Wells' famous sci-fi horror story. Indeed, given the level of interest in the property itself, the 2005 Tom Cruise-led film is enjoying a renaissance on some of the world's best streaming services.

Right now, Cruise's War of the Worlds movie is the eighth most popular film on Netflix in the UK. By all accounts, it's enjoying some success on Paramount+ in the US and further field on other streamers where it's available, too.

It's difficult to determine how many people have actually watched it and/or how many have made it to the end of the Steven Spielberg-directed flick on either streaming service. The fact remains, though: Prime Video's War of the Worlds film might be absolutely abysmal, but it's introduced Wells' incredibly influential story to a whole new generation and, as a huge fan of the original novel, that's worth celebrating in my view.

Why I won't be streaming Tom Cruise's War of the Worlds movie

The Steven Spielberg-directed War of the Worlds film was liked by critics, but not by fans (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

If you're trying to decide which War of the Worlds movie is worth watching based on their Rotten Tomatoes scores, it's a no-brainer. Cruise's team-up with Spielberg is by far the better film, with its 76% critical and 42% audience ratings indicating as much.

As its audience score suggests, though, I, like many general moviegoers, was less than enthused by Paramount Pictures' big-budget take on Wells' literary works. Yes, it looks great and there are some genuinely scary moments, especially early on. But, whether it's the movie's present day setting in New York – Wells' original story is set in England at the end of the 19th century – or other baffling changes it makes to the source material, I was unimpressed by the overall package. For that reason, I can't recommend the Cruise-led vehicle as one of the best Netflix movies or best Paramount+ movies.

But we're all about offering alternate suggestions here at TechRadar so, as one of our resident entertainment experts, it's my duty to do just that. I'm not going to do what my colleague Jasmine Valentine did and tell you to stream a far better movie version of the sci-fi classic, though, so what do I recommend instead?

If you're really not fussed on reading the original book, which I'd highly recommend anyway, check out Jeff Wayne's 1978 concept record The War of the Worlds, which is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all other good audio streaming services. It takes Wells' story – without changing its narrative for the sake of it – and turns it into a progressive rock double album that allows your imagination run wild as you listen along. Nothing's scarier than what your own mind can make up, so why not give it a go? I promise you'll be humming the opening minutes of its first track 'The Eve of the War' for days to come.