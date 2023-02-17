New Prime Video movies: the best films to land in February 2023

Audio player loading…

This month has seen an explosion of new Prime Video movies hitting Amazon's streaming platform. There have been so many new additions in February, it was genuinely a struggle to cut them down to this shortlist – which isn't a bad problem to have.

Prime Video has a library stuffed to the brim with every type of film you can imagine, from genuine classics to modern blockbusters and everything in between (including some pretty great Amazon Originals and Amazon Exclusives – content you'll only find on Prime Video). Our list offers up the cream of the crop when it comes to the new titles to land on the streamer, and we'll be updating it often to make sure you don't miss out.

Here, we've only included titles from this month. If you want a more comprehensive list of what's available, check out our pick of the best Amazon Prime Video movies available to stream now. Or stay here for the most recent content.

New Prime Video movies

Somebody I Used To Know

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Release date: February 10

Somebody I Used To Know is a brand-new Prime Video Original starring Alison Brie (GLOW). It's a sweet rom-com in which Brie plays Ally, a workaholic film producer who bumps into her first love, Sean (Jay Ellis) and spends an intense evening with him reminiscing about their younger selves. Of course, Sean is also due to be married (just to confuse things further), and the woman in question reminds Ally of who she used to be – leading her to question the path her life has taken.

A movie about identity and the choices we make, it isn't anything groundbreaking, but it's very sincere, well-constructed and has some endearing performances. We recommend it if you're in the mood for a gentle watch.

I, Robot

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Release date: February 1

Perhaps not Will Smith's finest but a solid movie nonetheless, I, Robot imagines the future we all fear – one in which robots get too powerful. The year is 2035 and robots fill public service positions all over the world. To stop them, y'know, overthrowing their human masters, they must abide by three key rules. And all is going well, until the U.S Robotics Founder is found dead, allegedly by suicide.

Technophobe Detective Del Spooner (Smith) believes he was killed by one of the robots and starts to investigate, going on to uncover a conspiracy that could bring down humanity. Yikes.

If you haven't seen it, you should. It's the perfect Saturday evening romp.

The Help

(Image credit: Dreamworks)

Release date: February 1

Based on Kathryn Stockett's novel of the same name, The Help is a period drama that explores racial relations in 1960s Mississippi. The premise is that an aspiring author decides to write a book about life in servitude to a white family, interviewing the Black women involved and turning lives upside down in the process.

The Help has been criticised for enacting a "white saviour narrative", with even star Viola Davis expressing regret for the way the film focused on the stories of the white characters over Black stories. Keeping this in mind, it's worth watching for the brilliant performances from Davis and Octavia Spencer.

Almost Famous

(Image credit: Dreamworks)

Release date: February 1

Almost Famous is a smart coming-of-age comedy set against the background of the 1970s music scene (but made in 2000). Fifteen-year-old William (Patrick Fugit) is a music super-fan who manages to land an interview for Rolling Stone magazine with an up-and-coming rock band. His overprotective mother isn't onboard, which gives him something to rail against.

Funny and poignant, this is a deep dive into the life of a band on tour as seen through the lens of an idealistic teenager – groupies and all. It plays as a love letter to rock, set at the turning point of the music scene before disco took over. Frances McDormand and Kate Hudson also star.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

(Image credit: Solofilm)

Release date: February 1

This 1978 remake of the classic sci-fi horror film stars Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams and Jeff Goldblum – and many consider this version to be the best of the four created so far. When alien pods land on earth, residents of San Fransisco start to notice their friends and family acting differently. What has happened? The clue's in the title.

Phillip Kaufman made this film because he liked the original so much, and realised his remake could be a variation on the original themes rather than an out and out replication. The themes remain resonant decades after the movie, with the Cold War-esque ideas of infiltrators coming to spy on you only becoming more relevant with the increase in technology. Perhaps that's why there have been so many versions of the film.

This iteration has been dubbed the best film ever made in this genre, and it was universally praised at the time as well as in the years since. Definitely one for your watchlist.

The Talented Mr Ripley

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Release date: February 1

Matt Damon plays the brilliantly creepy Tom Ripley in this suspense thriller that will stay with you long after the credits roll. Set against the backdrop of always-sunny, seemingly carefree Italy in the 1950s, Tom is sent to bring back playboy Dickie Greenleaf (Jude Law) as Dickie's father mistakenly believes Tom knows his son from Princeton. Inherently shy and softly spoken, Tom has dreams of being accepted by his peers.

Tom becomes obsessed with Dickie, his friends and his lifestyle, and events take a dark turn.

Also starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Cate Blanchett and Phillip Seymour Hoffman, The Talented Mr Ripley was nominated for a roster of awards (including five Oscars) and was followed up with two sequels.

Rambo

(Image credit: Millenium Films)

Release date: February 1

Rambo (2008) has landed on Prime Video. Directed and co-written by Sylvester Stallone, it's the fourth film in the series, set in Burma, and stars Stallone in the titular role. The plot focuses on a wave political protests in Burma, with Rambo leading a rescue mission to free a group of Christian missionaries.

Though it had mixed reviews and was criticised for its unsubtle approach to the political situation, and its gratuitous violence, Stallone's direction and performance has been widely praised. If you like gory action sequences, this is one for you.

Rambo: Last Blood was also added to the streamer in February so if you fancy following up with Rambo's final mission, you're in luck.

If you fancy a show rather than a movie, see our list of the best Prime Video series.