Framer launches a tool to make sites instantly editable by anyone

Framer introduced a new tool called On-Page Editing

It allows anyone, with no prior knowledge, to edit websites in real-time

Typos, content, new pages, can all be done quickly and seamlessly by any team member

One of the best website builders, Framer, just introduced a new feature that lets users update websites directly on the live page. Called On-Page Editing, the new tool is designed to have anyone, not just designers, make changes to websites quickly and safely.

In a press release shared with TechRadar Pro, Framer said that with On-Page Editing, users can fix typos, update text, swap images, and even create new pages without opening the design canvas, or navigating the Content Management System (CMS). Perhaps more importantly - they can do it without relying on someone else to implement changes.

“This isn’t just about making edits easier,” said Koen Bok, CEO and co-founder of Framer. “It’s about unlocking a whole new way to collaborate. With On-Page Editing, we’re laying the foundation for websites where designers build the system, but anyone can contribute with confidence.”

Removing bottlenecks

On-Page Editing integrates directly with Framer’s platform, offering single-click editing that syncs changes to the project, instantly. Rich text formatting, links, lists, and CMS page creation can all be done visually, without switching interfaces, the company explained. Framer also said that since teams can submit edits for review, bottlenecks between marketing, content, and design departments could be removed altogether.

Framer says that its end-to-end control of the stack, from canvas, across CMS, to hosting, allows the kind of workflow that keeps design integrity intact, while still allowing non-technical staff to contribute, and in real-time, at that. It expects template creators to benefit from the new offering as well, since they’ll now be able to create more static designs, while the flexibility of the system will enable anyone to edit and publish without coding knowledge.

On-Page Editing is available immediately for all paid Framer plans. Prices range from $75/month/site, to $200/month/site. There is a also the option of custom pricing for enterprise clients.

