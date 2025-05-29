Framer aims to increase productivity but maintain "magic" with new website building features

Framer introduced four new features

Two features are powered by generative AI

The company wants to simplify website creation without taking away the "magic"

Website builder platform Framer has announced a new suite of features, available now to all users. The features, some of which are powered by artificial intelligence (AI), are designed to “boost productivity, enhance creativity, and remove barriers between ideas and execution”.

The new features are called Wireframer, Workshop, Vector, and Advanced Analytics. As the company explained in a press release shared with TechRadar Pro, Wireframer is a “smart layout assistant” that allows users to create custom webpage structures through prompts. Workshop, the second AI-powered feature, can build custom components while keeping the site’s style in mind (think colors, fonts, layout, and more).

Vector is a new set of graphics and icon drawing tools that should enable more users to start designing their site with Framer. Vectors can be animated and customized, exported, and combined into icon kits.

Ideas front and center

Wireframer, Workshop, and Vector are available to all users, with no Beta access needed. However the fourth feature, Advanced Analytics, is only available to enterprise customers. Advanced Analytics allows users to measure the site’s effectiveness by setting up metrics, running tests “within minutes”, and then generating comprehensive reports.

Framer believes the new features make the platform friendly for both casual web builders and professional designers. According to Koen Bok, Framer’s CEO and Founder, the new features were introduced after thorough customer feedback on “how AI can support productivity without taking away the ‘magic’ of building a site.”

“We’re simplifying the journey from concept to live site, so ideas can take center stage,” Bok added.

Most of the best website builders around, including Wix, Hostinger, and Squarespace, have already introduced Generative AI in some capacity. The new technology allows developers to “chat” to the platforms to create everything from wireframes and sitemaps to full-blown websites, including the content and the multimedia.

