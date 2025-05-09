10Web aims to take AI website building to the next level with new API

10Web announced a new AI-powered Website Builder API

Developers can build fully-fledged ecommerce sites, not just "visit cards"

Additional features were announced, too

10Web, known as one of the best website builders, just announced the launch of its AI Website Builder API, a new tool that will allow website developers to turn “any text input” into a “fully-functional” website hosted on WordPress.

In a press release shared with TechRadar Pro, 10Web said that the API runs on proprietary technology that was developed “before generative AI went mainstream”. The company claims the tool can be used by companies serving both entrepreneurs and small businesses, and that website creation can be embedded directly into product flows.

The generated websites are fully customizable, ecommerce-ready, and hosted on 10Web’s infrastructure, it was said.

In the press release, the company said that the API runs on a custom builder engine that creates fully tailored websites instead of “just pre-filled layouts”. It creates unique page structures, business-specific designs, content, functionality, and visuals.

Apparently, multiple AI models are leveraged in the engine, including Google Gemini, OpenAI, and Anthropic. Every agent is trained to perform a precise, unique task within the website builder.

10Web says advanced LLMs, such as GPT-4o-mini-azure and Claude 3 Sonnet are “fine-tuned for performance inside the WordPress ecosystem”.

Ecommerce features

Furthermore, the site is built on WordPress, and it’s not limited to basic “visit card” websites, 10Web said. Product management, inventory, payments, shipping, checkout, all of these features are supported and powered by WooCommerce.

Finally, the 10Web AI Co-Pilot allows users to modify layouts, edit widget settings, and generate new sections in real-time, using natural language.

“As an entrepreneur, I know how many ideas die simply because building a website feels overwhelming. That’s the barrier we’ve been working to break,” said Arto Minasyan, founder and CEO of 10Web. “We created 10Web AI Website Builder so that the next generation of entrepreneurs — whether they’re launching a service, a storefront, or a side project — can get online instantly, with powerful tech working quietly in the background. This API puts the power of our years of work — across AI, hosting, and WordPress — into the hands of partners who can help millions of people get online.”

10Web will soon be expanding on its offering, the company stressed, saying that AI Co-Pilot for on-page editing, enhanced ecommerce & business management tools, and more, will be coming “soon”.