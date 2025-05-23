What is the Wix AI website builder? Everything we know about the AI website builder

Wix AI is an AI-driven website builder that helps users create fully functional sites with minimal effort.

By answering a few questions about their needs, users receive a customized website in minutes, complete with relevant design elements and content.

Wix AI is a game-changer for some small businesses and individuals who want a professional-looking site without learning to code or spending hours on design.

While Wix already offers a robust drag-and-drop website editor, Wix's AI website builder simplifies the process even further.

This article was correct as of February 2025. AI tools are updated regularly and it is possible that some features have changed since this article was written. Some features may also only be available in certain countries.

What is Wix AI?

Wix AI is an AI-powered website creation tool designed to automate web design for users who want a fast and simple setup.

Launched in 2023, Wix AI replaced its predecessor Wix ADI (Artificial Design Intelligence) that was part of Wix's offering from 2016. Wix AI aims to lower the barrier to entry for website creation. Unlike Wix’s standard editor, which allows full customization, Wix AI takes a chat-prompted approach. Users provide information about their business or project, and the AI generates a tailored website with relevant colors, layouts, and even initial content.

The tool uses machine learning to analyse millions of websites and suggest the most effective design for a given industry or purpose. Once the site is created, users can make edits, but the core idea is to provide a ready-made solution without the need for extensive design experience.

What can you use Wix AI for?

Wix AI is ideal for small businesses, freelancers, bloggers, and individuals who need a website quickly but lack design skills.

It’s particularly useful for portfolio sites, service-based businesses, and simple ecommerce stores. The AI-driven approach means users don’t need to manually adjust colors, fonts, or layouts unless they want to.

It’s also a great tool for people who don’t want to spend time tweaking every detail but still want a professional-looking result. Wix AI can also handle business information, contact pages, and even simple online stores.

What can’t you use Wix AI for?

Unlike Wix ADI, Wix AI integrates into Wix's standard website builder. This means, once you have created your website using AI, you can then use all of Wix's other website editing tools to tweak your site.

However, those who expect to tell Wix's AI bot a few lines about their business and receive a website that will need little or no editing are likely to be disappointed.



Although Wix is incredibly quick and easy to use, if you don't feel comfortable with editing your site or simply don't have the time to do so, you may be better off working with a website building agency or freelancer.

How much does Wix AI website builder cost?

You can use Wix's AI website builder on all Wix pricing plans, including the free plan. However, if you want to remove Wix branding and access premium features, you'll need a paid plan.

Prices start at $17 per month for the Light plan, which includes a custom domain and basic features.

The Core plan, costing $29 per month, adds more storage and analytics, while higher-tier plans like Business or Business Elite offer advanced ecommerce features.

Is Wix AI any good?

Wix AI is highly rated for its ease of use, especially for beginners, offering an intuitive way to create professional-looking websites without any design experience.

Wix earned the top spot in our list of the best website builders, thanks to its user friendly interface, powerful AI tools, and attractive price tag.

Wix AI is an integral part of the Wix website builder. If ease of use is the priority, Wix AI is an excellent choice.

Use Wix AI if

+ Wix AI is a great choice if you need a professional website quickly without the hassle of designing it yourself. The AI automatically generates a site in minutes, making it perfect for beginners with no web design experience.

+ It’s also ideal for small businesses, freelancers, and individuals who need a simple but visually appealing online presence. If you prefer automation over manual editing and want the AI to handle layout, fonts, and colors for you, Wix AI provides an efficient, no-fuss solution.

Don’t use Wix AI if

- If you want to tell the AI what you want and get a finished product that needs no editing.

- Wix AI may not be the best choice for large ecommerce stores that require advanced product filtering or complex checkout systems.

Also consider

For ecommerce businesses, Shopify is a more powerful platform with advanced sales and inventory management tools.

If aesthetics and high-end templates are a priority, Squarespace offers a polished, AI-assisted design experience with beautifully crafted themes, making it a strong option for creative professionals and businesses.