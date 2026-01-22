Wix launches 'Harmony' - a hybrid approach to vibe coding and visual design

Wix launches Harmony, merging AI with human input for production-ready websites

Aria AI integrates with drag‑and‑drop tools, enabling safe refinements without breaking code

Rollout begins soon in English; pricing details remain undisclosed

Wix has taken its AI-powered website creation to the next level with the introduction of Wix Harmony.

In the last couple of months, most of the best website builder companies introduced generative artificial intelligence (AI), letting builders “vibe code” their sites. In theory, they would simply tell the chatbot what kind of website they needed, and the AI would generate the entire site, content and all.

For Wix, there are multiple problems with that approach:

The biggest problem is that the websites are either demos or lightweight MVSs, instead of full-scale, production-ready websites. These sites are created in a “bubble”, and, as such, can include bugs, security gaps, and code that cannot scale. The second problem is the rigidity of the designs, making it difficult to tweak and optimize the AI’s output.

Solving the problem with Aria

Wix says Harmony solves that problem by merging human and artificial intelligence. At the core of the product is Aria, its AI tool built on Wix’s underlying architecture. After generating a website, the designer can use Wix’s standard drag-and-drop interface to make changes and optimize the site as they see fit. They can then return to the AI for more refinements, since it will understand the context and the changes made in the meantime.

Furthermore, since Aria is built on Wix’s underlying architecture, making changes in one area shouldn’t break the code, add bugs, or change the functionality in a different part of the site.

“Every action is applied across the experience, backed by the same production‑grade quality and reliability that support millions of businesses on Wix,” the company said in a press release shared with TechRadar Pro earlier this week.

Wix Harmony will begin rolling out in English in the coming weeks, Wix further stated, saying it will “gradually become available” to all Wix users. Pricing details, or pricing tiers, are not known at this time.

