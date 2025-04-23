Duda targets a major agency pain point with its new AI-powered tool

Duda introduced the AI-powered Content Collection feature

It claims collecting content from clients is a major headache for website developers

The new tool simplifies and streamlines the process

Duda, one of the best website builders around, continues on its path of helping users build websites faster, by introducing another AI-powered feature. The AI-powered Content Collection tool aims to help agencies and freelancers quickly and easily gather business information and site assets from clients.

This new tool has been designed to solve, as Duda puts it, “one of the most common pain points in website development.”

“87% of content collection delays are caused by clients, according to a recent survey of 120 digital marketing agencies performed by Duda,” the company said in a press release shared with TechRadar Pro. “These delays include slow responses, poor-quality submissions, and confusion around requirements.”

With the AI-powered Content Collection tool, the process is streamlined and improved.

Pushing the boundaries

When the client submits the content, it is automatically added to the Duda platform, meaning no downloads, file transfers, or excessive communication.

"This launch is part of Duda's ongoing rollout of AI-powered features and tools designed to help agencies and web professionals work their way — faster than ever," said Amir Glatt, Duda's other co-founder and CTO. "From generating entire sites to simplifying content collection, Duda continues to push the boundaries of efficiency and automation."

Duda has been hard at work adding AI to different aspects of the website development process. It first introduced AI capabilities to its website builder platform in 2023 with the launch of its AI Assistant, and in May 2024, the company added two new tools to its AI Assistant: AI sections and AI alt text, both aimed at helping agencies streamline workflows and launch high-performance websites.

Most website builder platforms, including Wix, Squarespace, 10Web, and others, have added AI to different stages of the website building process.

You can learn more about what the platform has to offer with our full Duda review.

Owain Williams Editor - Website Builders Owain leads on all things website builders at TechRadar. Throughout his career he has worked on and built websites using a range of website building tools. He also ran his own marketing agency for several years.

Unlike website building giants such as Wix and Squarespace, which target everyone from solopreneurs to business behemoths, Duda knows its audience and is on a mission to become the best website builder for agencies and freelancers.

This new AI-powered tool doesn't deviate from that mission. It has been developed with a clear focus on making the lives of agencies, freelancers, and website designers easier, minimizing the time they need to spend on collecting the assets and information they need to build great websites.



I like this tool, as it helps free up time and budget for creatives to do what they do best - create. I hope Duda continues to focus on leveraging the power of AI to the benefit of it's users.