Prime Day's soundbar deals have been great this year, but this is your last chance to get them! Prime Day ends at midnight tonight, July 11th 2025. I'm here to cut out the hassle and present you the best soundbar deals still available, which includes awesome savings available on models from Samsung, Sonos, Sony and more.

I review soundbars for TechRadar, and I've tried everything from super-cheap small upgrades to elite surround setups, so I know what makes a good-value buy. Here, I've picked deals ranging from sub-$100 / £100 compact sound upgrades to luxury Dolby Atmos-enabled multi-speaker systems. The heavy hitters have really come through this Prime Day, with tantalizing offers on some of the best soundbars around, so make sure to take a good look at the top deals down below.

Amazon Prime Day soundbar deals in the US

Samsung HW-Q990F: was $1,999 now $1,497 at Amazon The Samsung HW-Q990F was only released in May, but you can already snap it up for $500 less with this awesome Prime Day offer. In our Samsung HW-Q990F review, we were full of praise for this wonderful 11.1.4 surround sound system, which takes advantage of a main soundbar, two rears and a redesigned sub to elevate your viewing experiences to new heights. I've spotted it for ever so slightly less from other sellers, but if you want to get it directly from Amazon, make sure to follow our link.

Sony HT-S2000: was $499 now $298 at Amazon This Prime Day, you can score the sensational Sony HT-S2000 for 40% less. For under $300, you'll unlock expansive Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, ultra clean audio, and a great set of features. This is the joint-lowest price I've ever seen this standalone soundbar drop to at Amazon, so it's well worth checking out if you're working with a smaller space or if you're on a budget.

Sony HT-S100F: was $159 now $98 at Amazon Here's another Sony soundbar...but one that's seriously cheap. The Sony HT-S100F was already astonishingly good for its price, but at almost 40% off, you're looking at legendary value for money. In my Sony HT-S100F review, I praised this bar's use of Sony's proprietary S-Force Front Surround virtual processing, which creates a surprisingly expansive spatial impression. I also loved its ability to produce clear dialogue, play music over Bluetooth and function effectively across multiple sound modes. There's really not much more you could want from a budget bar.

Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6: was $648 now $448 at Amazon And one final Sony deal. The Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6 is more than 30% off this Prime Day. In our review, we praised the soundbar's great sound quality, ease of setup and tuneable audio. At less than $450, you're getting an earth-shaking sub and clear main bar which partner together for fantastic movie watching experiences, so don't miss out!

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $84 at Amazon Yep, Amazon has its own soundbars, and a few of them are on sale this Prime Day! The one I've picked out here, though, is the standard Amazon Fire TV Soundbar, which you can grab for almost 30% less right now. For just over $80 you can unlock DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, and land a significant upgrade over standard TV audio (especially if you have a smaller-sized screen). Its compact and easy to use, so don't miss out on this great deal if you need a mini audio companion for your TV.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar : was $499 now $369 at Amazon The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is a compact soundbar that's still perfectly capable of unleashing powerful sound. It supplies booming bass, fantastic sonic detail and even effective virtual surround sound mapping. It's even musically talented too, with Wi-Fi streaming for improved audio quality compared to standard Bluetooth streaming. Discounts don't come around often on Sonos products, and this one take it to a near record-low price (it's only been around $10 cheaper before).

Amazon Prime Day soundbar deals in the UK

Hisense AX5125H 5.1.2 channel Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £349 now £200.45 at Amazon The Hisense AX5125H delivers impressive and immersive audio for a cheap price. It delivers 'real' Dolby Atmos surround sound with effective mapping, and offers real clarity, detail and power. This isn't the lowest price we've seen for it (it's unbelievably fallen to £199 before), but this soundbar delivers at full price, so any discount is worth it.

Sony HT-S2000: was £449 now £269 at Amazon For some reason, Amazon is no longer displaying this soundbar as being 'on sale', but £269 is far cheaper than its original £449 list price. In our Sony HT-S2000 review, we praised this awesome value all-in-one soundbar for being pleasingly compact, yet still packing a real punch. With amazing Atmos effects and plenty of features to play around with, it's hard to believe you can get it for such a low price!

Samsung HW-Q990F: was £1,699 now £1,263 at Amazon It may be one of Samsung's latest soundbars, but you can already get the exquisite HW-Q990F for26% off this Prime Day. When I gave this 11.1.4 system a spin, I was blown away by its all-powerful low-end output, excellent expansiveness and vast array of features, which you can access via Samsung's Smart Things app. At this price, you'll struggle to find a better multi-box soundbar – though it was £100 cheaper earlier in Prime Day, I regret to inform you.

Sony HT-SF150: was £150 now £84 at Amazon Another Sony soundbar that I simply have to highlight is the extremely affordable Sony HT-SF150. This is a low-cost soundbar that blew me away when I tested it. Yes, in my Sony HT-SF150 review, I gushed over the soundbar's built-in bass reflex speaker, various sound modes and almost premium look. If you want to take movie nights up a notch, but you're on a tight budget, this would be my top recommendation. At well over 40% off, you just can't afford to miss out on this deal.

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: was £119 now £89 at Amazon Amazon is discounting some of its own gear ahead of Prime Day, and is selling the Amazon Fire TV soundbar for 25% less than usual. For less than £90, this compact bar will provide DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, generally clear sound and a simple setup process.