I bought my Blue Yeti back in July 2019, and it replaced the Blue Snowball I had before it. The difference in quality was as clear as my voice once I switched over to the Yeti. I'd easily recommend this microphone at full price, but thanks to Prime Day, the Blue Yeti is down to just $90.23 (was $139.99) at Amazon in the US, and £74.99 (was £119.99) at Amazon in the UK.

The Blue Yeti for under $100? That's an incredible price on our favorite USB microphone. But Amazon Prime Day sales are only around for a little while longer, so if you've been meaning to upgrade your setup, don't let this one slip by!

Amazon Prime Day deal: Logitech Blue Yeti USB Microphone (US)

Logitech Blue Yeti USB Microphone: was $139.99 now $90.23 at Amazon The Blue Yeti puts control at your fingertips with dedicated headphone volume, gain control, and capture mode dials alongside an instant mute button. Plus, you can detach it from the base it comes with and screw in an adjustable microphone arm in just a few steps. It'll have you sounding crisp and clear for under $100 with this awesome Prime Day discount.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Logitech Blue Yeti USB Microphone (UK)

Logitech Blue Yeti USB Microphone: was £119.99 now £74.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a microphone that sounds crystal clear, puts the controls you need right in front of you (including dedicated headphone volume, gain control, and capture mode dials as well as an instant mute button), and won't break the bank, the Blue Yeti is the perfect choice. Especially when you throw in this Amazon Prime Day deal, dropping it to just £74.99.

It's not every day that our pick for the best USB microphone drops to a price this enticing (thank you, Prime Day deals).

We praised the Blue Yeti for its outstanding sound quality, simple setup, degree of control, and value for money in our Blue Yeti review, and having used this microphone for 6 years (my anniversary is July 13!), I couldn't agree more.

I almost always stay on the effective cardioid mode, which lets sound in from the front of the mic while blocking out sound coming from the back, which is perfect for capturing your voice nice and clear and blocking out those annoying keyboard clicks your friends have been clowning you for.

But there are three other capture patterns at your disposal, including omnidirectional, bidirectional, and stereo - these are great for music production, podcasting with a friend, and just about any other creative endeavor you can dream up.

Plus, that easy setup really is a boon. You plug the mic into your PC and it's ready to go. I went the extra mile and installed a cheap adjustable mic arm to get it nice and close to my face while I game, but the stock stand works pretty well, too.

The price it's at right now for Prime Day almost makes me wish I had a reason to replace mine, but it's been running strong since 2019, so I'll stick with the one I've got. If you don't have one yet, though, now is the perfect time to cash in on those savings.

