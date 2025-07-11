In the market for a new mouse? I just came across a deal you won't want to miss: the Logitech MX Master 3S is down to just $94.99 (was $119.99) at Amazon in the US, and our friends across the pond get an even better deal. You can pick up the MX Master 3S for the fantastic price of £78.50 (was £119.99) at Amazon in the UK.

• Shop the full Amazon Prime Day sale

This mouse hits a rare sweet spot as a jack of all trades - it's perfect for work or school, feasible for gaming, and an excellent choice for content creators since you won't have to deal with noisy mouse clicks messing with your audio. But even as the master of all, it doesn't sacrifice quality in any one area, earning the top spot in our list of the best mice you can buy.

Want to see more discounts on PC accessories and everything else Amazon has to offer? Check out our Amazon Prime Day guide, where our experts hand-pick the deals worth seeing.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Logitech MX Master 3S Wireless Mouse

Save 21% Logitech MX Master 3S Wireless Mouse: was $119.99 now $94.99 at Amazon The Logitech MX Master 3S Wireless Mouse features a comfortable ergonomic design, near-silent clicks, 8,000 DPI, and wireless connectivity via Bluetooth or a USB-A receiver. It's also entirely customizable in the Logi Options+ app, allowing you to assign different functions to the side buttons and scroll wheels for control in an instant.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Logitech MX Master 3S Wireless Mouse

Save 35% Logitech MX Master 3S Wireless Mouse: was £119.99 now £78.50 at Amazon Featuring a new 8K DPI sensor, whisper-quiet clicks, an ergonomic design, and wireless connectivity through Bluetooth or a USB-A receiver, the MX Master 3S is an outstanding choice for just about anything you need to do at your PC. Plus, you can squeeze even more functionality out of it by customizing side buttons and scroll wheels in the Logi Options+ app.

If you've been hunting for a new mouse deal this Amazon Prime Day, it's hard not to recommend Logitech's MX Master 3S. Seriously, this mouse has it all.

It's a perfect choice if you're looking to get into streaming or making YouTube videos, thanks to its muted mouse clicks that won't interfere with your audio recordings.

In our MX Master 3S review, the only pain points we identified were these: there's no left-handed version, and the ergonomic design may pose a bit of a challenge for those of you with smaller hands. But for everyone else, this is easily one of the best all-around mice out there.

There are a ton of useful features packed in here, including multipoint Bluetooth functionality (allowing you to switch wireless connection between multiple devices seamlessly), Logi Options+ customization availability, and an 8,000 DPI sensor.

Plus, if you're worried about the battery aspect of a wireless mouse, you'll be happy to know that you can use the mouse while it's charging, and it boasts a 70-day battery life on a single charge.

Already a fantastic value at full price, Amazon Prime Day deals slash it down below $100 in the US and under £80 in the UK. Get it before the deal disappears!

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK