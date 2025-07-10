If you don't already own one of the most popular pointers around, here's your chance, as the Logitech G502 Hero is now $35.61 (was $69.99) at Amazon. It might be getting on a bit at this point, but it's still good enough to rank among the best gaming mice currently available.

Across the pond, the deal is even better, as the Logitech G502 Hero is now £26.99 (was £79.99) at Amazon UK. In both countries, the deal applies to the wired variant. In the US, there are various bundle deals you can choose from, but we think the best value lies in the mouse alone.

In our Logitech G502 Hero review, we were delighted with its sensor technology, as it provided seamless tracking and offered plenty of scope thanks to its inches-per-second and acceleration speeds.

One of the main draws of this stellar gaming mouse, though, is the sheer amount of buttons it has, while maintaining comfort and ease of use. All of its buttons are within reach, and the scroll tilt and lock functions only add to its versatility.

The ergonomic shape is also something I like too, although some people may find it a bit too narrow or long for their hands. Although this can't be changed, at least the weight can, as small weights are included that fit inside a compartment located underneath the mouse, catering to various preferences.

Granted, the original price of the Logitech G502 Hero is quite high for a wired mouse, but this huge discount now renders that point moot, so don't miss your chance to grab this great gaming mouse at a fantastic price.

