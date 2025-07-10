Now's your chance to bag the fantastic Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse for half price or better in this Prime Day deal
Get the Logitech G502 Hero for half price
If you don't already own one of the most popular pointers around, here's your chance, as the Logitech G502 Hero is now $35.61 (was $69.99) at Amazon. It might be getting on a bit at this point, but it's still good enough to rank among the best gaming mice currently available.
Across the pond, the deal is even better, as the Logitech G502 Hero is now £26.99 (was £79.99) at Amazon UK. In both countries, the deal applies to the wired variant. In the US, there are various bundle deals you can choose from, but we think the best value lies in the mouse alone.
Amazon Prime Day deal: Logitech G502 Hero
The Logitech G502 Hero has been an evergreen favorite for years, and the wireless variant has been my mainstay for years. But the wired variant is just as good, and its lower price point makes it well worth considering. There are various bundle deals on the page, but we reckon the mouse by itself if the best bang for your buck.
Over in the UK, you can get an even better deal on the Logitech G502 Hero, with a 66% saving that brings its price crashing down to an absolute bargain.
In our Logitech G502 Hero review, we were delighted with its sensor technology, as it provided seamless tracking and offered plenty of scope thanks to its inches-per-second and acceleration speeds.
One of the main draws of this stellar gaming mouse, though, is the sheer amount of buttons it has, while maintaining comfort and ease of use. All of its buttons are within reach, and the scroll tilt and lock functions only add to its versatility.
The ergonomic shape is also something I like too, although some people may find it a bit too narrow or long for their hands. Although this can't be changed, at least the weight can, as small weights are included that fit inside a compartment located underneath the mouse, catering to various preferences.
Granted, the original price of the Logitech G502 Hero is quite high for a wired mouse, but this huge discount now renders that point moot, so don't miss your chance to grab this great gaming mouse at a fantastic price.
More Prime Day Logitech G502 deals
If you fancy something more premium (and have the cash to spend on it), then the upgraded version of the G502, the G502 X Plus, is also getting a great discount this Prime Day. The white colorway gets the best saving, although the black model is only marginally more expensive.
Oddly, in the UK its the black variant with the better deal, but the white colorway is still on sale with a decent £45 saving.
