Just bought that shiny new keyboard and mouse in the Prime Day sales and looking for a pad to go with it? Then don't miss this chance to grab the Corsair MM350 PRO for just $24.99 (was $42.99) at Amazon. This deal is for the black variant measuring 36.6 x 15.7 inches.

In the UK, the deal is even better, as the Corsair MM350 PRO is now £14.99 (was £29.99) at Amazon UK. This applies specifically to the 300 x 930mm variant in the black and grey finish.

I've been using this particular model for a while and I think it's one of the best gaming mouse pads I've tried. I made the switch from smaller, traditional pads to this large desk mat and haven't looked back.

It's large enough to contain the best gaming keyboards comfortably, and also provides a silky smooth surface for gliding and swiping with the best gaming mice. It's well-made, too, and I've yet to experience much fraying, apart from the odd particles of cloth coming loose, but nothing that concerns me.

The Corsair MM350 PRO has remained completely flat on my desk during my years with it. No corners are peeling upwards, and it offers superb grip, staying planted even when making vigorous movements. What's more, it's also spill- and stain-proof, so no need to worry about energy drinking mishaps ruining your sweaty CS2 sessions.

About the only qualm I have with the Corsair MM350 PRO is the lack of wrist support, as I don't find its padding quite soft enough to cushion my wrists for hours on end. But it's still comfortable enough, and I would certainly recommend it to any gamer, especially now it's getting a great Prime Day discount.

