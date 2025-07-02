If you’re after one of the best mechanical keyboards, there’s no need to wait till Amazon Prime Day – the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro is now $149.99 (was $229.99) at Amazon.

This deal applies to a refurbished unit of the wired model, listed as being in excellent condition. It comes equipped with Razer’s Green switches, which are described as tactile and clicky. Models with Orange and Yellow switches are also on sale, but the savings aren’t quite so big.

Over in the UK, the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% is now £249.99 (was £299.99) at Amazon. This model has a small layout but features wireless connectivity. Whichever one you go for, though, the BlackWidow V4 Pro is simply one of the best gaming keyboards with mechanical switches, so grab this bargain while you can.

Today's best Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro deals

Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro: was $229.99 now $149.99 at Amazon Save up to $80 on this stellar wired gaming keyboard from Razer. The BlackWidow V4 Pro offers unparalleled mechanical performance, while the build quality and customization options only add to its credentials. The model with Green switches offers the greatest discount.

Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75%: was £299.99 now £249.99 at Amazon Over in the UK, the wireless BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% is also on sale with a sizable 17% discount. Unlike the full size model, the 75% includes a small OLED display in the top-right corner, which can display images and GIFs, as well as featuring an interactive menu to adjust the RGB lighting and polling rate.

In my Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% review, I mentioned how impressed I was with the build quality. It’s a weighty board, so it isn’t as maneuverable as lighter rivals, but it’s sturdy and stays planted in use. The materials feel premium, while the RGB lighting helps to offset its somewhat austere looks.

In action, the BlackWidow V4 Pro is even more impressive. When I tested it, I loved how snappy and tactile it was, offering sufficient dampening to make for satisfying gaming and typing.

I also welcomed the inclusion of a wrist rest; it’s a common complaint of mine when keyboards don’t come with one. What’s more, it’s one of the plushest I’ve experienced, with plenty of cushioning to provide hours of comfort.

Although there are numerous customization options accessible via Razer’s Synapse software, you won’t find too many related to performance. And since this is a mechanical keyboard, you don’t have the option to adjust the actuation point or take advantage of other features unique to analog keyboards.

However, if you want pure mechanical performance, you can’t do much better than the BlackWidow V4 Pro.