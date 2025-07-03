If you’re after one of the best analog gaming keyboards but can’t wait till Prime Day, I have some good news: the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless is now $164.50 (was $249.99) at Amazon.

This is for the Gen 2 model from 2023. Since then, we’ve seen the release of the Gen 3, which has upgraded Omnipoint switches; but in many other areas, the two boards are much the same, and the older still remains one of the best gaming keyboards around.

Today's best SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless deals

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless (2023): was $249.99 now $164.50 at Amazon If you’re after peak analog performance, the Apex Pro TKL Wireless has you covered. This 34% saving improves the value of this undeniably expensive keyboard. This is for the older Gen 2 model from 2023, but it’s still a worthy contender in today’s landscape, and its build quality suggests it can withstand the test of time.

Many of the points I made in my SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless Gen 3 review apply to the previous-gen model as well. These include build quality: every element of the Apex Pro TKL Wireless feels premium thanks to its sturdy construction and PBT keycaps.

The analog performance is also sublime. I was impressed with the Gen 3’s, and we expressed similar thoughts about the Gen 2 in our SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL (2023) review. We loved how fast and responsive the switches were, and how satisfying they felt to use.

We also welcomed the adjustable actuation points and other tweakable features exclusive to analog switches. However, we weren’t so impressed with the iCue software used to make these alterations, as we experienced some bugs.

The Apex Pro TKL Wireless supports Bluetooth in addition to 2.4GHz connections, giving you greater versatility and allowing you to hot-switch quickly between multiple devices.

One point of weakness, though, is the wrist rest. As happy as I am to see one included, the one for the Apex Pro has a flawed design. It lacks padding, picks up dirt and debris too easily, and is too small to accommodate the ends of my wrists. What’s more, it has an annoying tendency to flip upwards if you exert too much pressure in the wrong place.

But the wrist rest is about the only drawback with the Apex Pro TKL Wireless; in all other regards, it’s a very impressive analog gaming keyboard, and its performance is pretty much unrivalled.