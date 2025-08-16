This is the most exciting printer design I've seen in years - and it reminds me of an obscure vertical Panasonic printer
SMÅ reduces ink and paper usage with a smart interface
- SMÅ Printer simplifies printing with only three buttons and a single LED for status updates
- The top-feeding paper design saves desk space while holding up to 120 sheets reliably
- Maintenance is intuitive, allowing one-handed ink replacement without spills or awkward handling
Our printers have long been seen as bulky, frustrating gadgets that occupy too much desk space and often require complicated maintenance.
The SMÅ printer, designed by Jakob Höxtermann, challenges these assumptions with a design that emphasizes simplicity, sustainability, and compactness.
Unlike many home and business printers that are built with glued components, the SMÅ uses screws to hold its parts together, making it easier to take apart and recycle at the end of its life.
Streamlined functionality - not for heavy duty printing
Traditional printers often overwhelm users with buttons, menus, and unclear indicators.
The SMÅ simplifies this with only three buttons: power, stop, and a setup option for occasional adjustments.
A single LED communicates the printer’s status using intuitive colors, allowing users to know instantly when everything is ready, when ink needs replacing, or when a paper jam occurs.
The design of this printer encourages reduced paper and ink usage, while its straightforward interface makes it easy to operate.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Remember the Panasonic SP-70 and SPV series with a vertical screen printer? The SMÅ printer recreates this vertical layout, which sets it apart visually and functionally from standard horizontal designs.
By feeding paper from the top, the SMÅ conserves valuable desk space while also offering storage for up to 120 sheets without the need for additional trays.
A transparent extension ensures that stacked paper remains stable, which is a subtle but practical feature often overlooked in other printers.
Maintenance is equally straightforward: replacing ink involves lifting the outer shell and sliding in a new cartridge with one hand, avoiding messy spills or awkward handling.
Visually, the SMÅ adopts a minimalist style with soft edges that blend naturally into contemporary home or office environments.
It does not dominate a desk or appear as an industrial tool, which can make it easier to integrate into spaces where aesthetics matter.
This printer pushes intuitiveness and can be set up with smartphones or PCs.
That said, this device does not include advanced features found in high-end business printers and will not cater to heavy-duty needs.
Via Yanko Design
You might also like
- We've rounded up the best monitors for photo editing on the market today
- And here are the best monitors for programming we've found
- Google unveils another huge AI spending spree - tech giant is splashing out $9 billion in Oklahoma
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.