Our printers have long been seen as bulky, frustrating gadgets that occupy too much desk space and often require complicated maintenance.

The SMÅ printer, designed by Jakob Höxtermann, challenges these assumptions with a design that emphasizes simplicity, sustainability, and compactness.

Unlike many home and business printers that are built with glued components, the SMÅ uses screws to hold its parts together, making it easier to take apart and recycle at the end of its life.

Streamlined functionality - not for heavy duty printing

Traditional printers often overwhelm users with buttons, menus, and unclear indicators.

The SMÅ simplifies this with only three buttons: power, stop, and a setup option for occasional adjustments.

A single LED communicates the printer’s status using intuitive colors, allowing users to know instantly when everything is ready, when ink needs replacing, or when a paper jam occurs.

The design of this printer encourages reduced paper and ink usage, while its straightforward interface makes it easy to operate.

Remember the Panasonic SP-70 and SPV series with a vertical screen printer? The SMÅ printer recreates this vertical layout, which sets it apart visually and functionally from standard horizontal designs.

By feeding paper from the top, the SMÅ conserves valuable desk space while also offering storage for up to 120 sheets without the need for additional trays.

A transparent extension ensures that stacked paper remains stable, which is a subtle but practical feature often overlooked in other printers.

Maintenance is equally straightforward: replacing ink involves lifting the outer shell and sliding in a new cartridge with one hand, avoiding messy spills or awkward handling.

Visually, the SMÅ adopts a minimalist style with soft edges that blend naturally into contemporary home or office environments.

It does not dominate a desk or appear as an industrial tool, which can make it easier to integrate into spaces where aesthetics matter.

This printer pushes intuitiveness and can be set up with smartphones or PCs.

That said, this device does not include advanced features found in high-end business printers and will not cater to heavy-duty needs.

