Google unveils another huge AI spending spree - tech giant is splashing out $9 billion in Oklahoma

Google will invest $9 billion in Oklahoma over the next two years

Investment centers on the expansion of one existing data center, and the construction of another

Another $1 billion scheme will see Oklahoma students get access to AI training

Google has announced plans to invest $9 billion to expand its cloud and AI infrastructure in Oklahoma over the next two years.

As part of the multi-billion dollar investment, the company has committed to building a new data center campus in Stillwater and expanding its existing Pryor data center, which opened in 2011 and has received an estimated $4.4 billion to date.

Oklahoma citizens will also benefit from a separate pot of funding which Google plans on sharing across multiple US states to boost AI skills.

Google is spending billions on Oklahoma AI

"As part of a broader $1 billion commitment to American education and competitiveness, the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University are part of the first cohort of the Google AI for Education Accelerator," the company wrote.

The scheme will see participants access Google Career Certificates and other AI training courses.

Acknowledging data center campuses come with broader environmental and sustainability impacts, Google will also partner with the electrical training ALLIANCE to boost the state's electrical workforce pipeline by 135% in anticipation of increased demand in the future.

Google President and Chief Investment Officer Ruth Porat announced the investment during a visit to the Pryor campus on August 13, 2025, noting, "Google is helping to power a new era of American innovation with our investments in Oklahoma."

"For nearly two decades, Google has proudly called Oklahoma home, starting with our data center in Mayes County, our second largest in the world," Porat added.

Since building out its first campus in the state, Google claims to have invested over $5.7 billion in the state, generating $2.2 billion of economic activity for state citizens and businesses in 2024 alone.

The company also matched 87% of its energy consumption with carbon-free energy in 2022-2023 from over 680MW of clean energy contracts in the state, boasting about other achievements like water replenishment and advanced power usage effectiveness in its impact study.