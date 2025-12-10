Amazon and to commit $35bn into AI in India

Amazon will invest $35 billion into India by 2030

The company wants to support more jobs and provide more AI training

Google and Microsoft recently confirmed similar investments worth around half of Amazon's, each

Amazon has committed to a $35 billion investment in India by 2030 with a key focus on cloud and AI, but the cash will also go towards logistics improvements too.

This builds on $40 billion of existing investments Amazon has made since 2010, making it the largest foreign investor in the country.

In a press release, the company remarked on previous successes, including aiding the digitization of over 12 million small businesses in the country and supporting around 2.8 million direct, indirect, and seasonal jobs in 2024 alone.

Amazon will nearly double its existing investment in India by 2030

“We are humbled to have been a part of India’s digital transformation journey over the past 15 years, with Amazon’s growth in India perfectly aligned with the vision of an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat,” says SVP for Emerging Markets Amit Agarwal noted.

By 2030, the company wants to be supporting 3.8 million direct, indirect, induced and seasonal jobs annually. The company also wants to quadruple the number of cumulative ecommerce exports it enables to $80 billion by 2030, up from $20 billion per the most recent statistics.

India is among the fastest-growing AI spend markets in APAC, and it's likely that Amazon sees a major opportunity due to a shortage of compute infrastructure.

Key to Amazon's strategy in India is in supporting the government's 'AI for All' vision. Amazon wants to put AI in the hands of 15 million small businesses by the end of the decade and give four million schoolchildren AI education opportunities.

But Amazon isn't the only company ploughing billions into India – Google recently committed a $15 billion spend to establish its first AI Hub in the country and connect the country with more subsea cable networks. At the same time as Amazon's announcement, Microsoft also declared a $17.5 billion investment to drive AI diffusion at population scale.

