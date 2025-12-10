Adobe and YouTube love-in delivers new tools for content creators — and resolves the biggest issue we had with Adobe's free video editing app
Content creators now get more tools as Adobe and YouTube join forces
- Adobe partners with YouTube to speed up content creations
- The Adobe Premiere app adds a new YouTube Shorts space
- And includes exclusive effects, transitions, and title presets
Adobe and Google are continuing their love-in with the pairing of Adobe Premiere and YouTube Shorts to deliver more tools for content creators and streamline sharing to the platform.
From today, the free video editing app will feature a new content creation space specifically built for creating, editing, and publishing directly to YouTube. And it also brings with it a host of new tools - including something we found lacking when we reviewed Premiere for iPhone and iPad: more transitions.
In a press release, Adobe said the partnership with YouTube will "accelerate content creation for all creators and make producing and sharing your Shorts easier and faster."
Adobe Premiere + YouTube Shorts
If you're a content creator or using the video editing app to market your business, there's a lot to like about this partnership between two giants of the creative space.
The big change here is the addition of Create for YouTube Shorts. It's a new content creation space accessible from within the app. YouTubers will now be able to use AI-powered video editing tools and instantly publish videos on the platform.
Here's what you'll find in the new creation space:
- Exclusive effects, transitions, and title presets
- The ability to create your own templates or customize pre-built ones
- Simple sharing to YouTube Shorts direct in the app
Templates are getting the most amount of fanfare here, with the Premiere app boasting a YouTube Shorts Templates Gallery that, it promises, will be regularly updated with new options.
Each one features built-in text, effects, and transition presets. There's also the option to create your own templates for others to use during the upload process,
Usefully for creators and teams looking to grow their audience and boost viewing figures, the app now lets you tap into trends to see what's working on your channel, too.
This isn't the first team-up we've seen between Adobe and Google, who owns YouTube. In October, it was revealed that Google’s Gemini, Veo and Imagen AI models would be made available across the Adobe suite. So, this only deepens those ties.
We were seriously impressed when we reviewed Adobe Premiere - we called it "an excellently crafted video editor," that made editing on the small screen a joy.
And it's loaded with tons of pro-grade features like multi-track timeline editing, audio tools, and inevitably AI extras. Even better, most of the tools in the app are free to use. So, we expect this Adobe/YouTube love-in to only strengthen the editing process.
Adobe Premiere is a surprisingly feature-rich free video editing app that boasts a host of professional-style tools including multi-track timeline editing, studio-quality audio tools, and AI powered by Firefly for generating assets for videos. With most tools available without needing a subscription, and the fun editing process, we awarded it 4.5 stars in our review.
Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
