Adobe and Google team up to offer more AI models and YouTube integration

Adobe and Google have confirmed a deepening of their partnership in a move which will see more of the latter’s AI models become available across different applications.

Announced at Adobe Max 2025, the news means model families including Gemini, Veo and Imagen are now embedded across Adobe Firefly, Photoshop, Express, Premiere and GenStudio, giving creatives access to leading models directly within their Adobe workflows.

Furthermore, enterprise customers can customize them with proprietary brand data using Vertex AI and Firefly Foundry to ensure they remain consistent with brand guidelines.

In a sign of true interoperability and collaboration, Google and Adobe will work together on coordinated go-to-market activities to demonstrate how creatives are set to benefit. While the companies’ ads may not be integral to the news, the fact that the two companies are working together to democratize access to AI is.

For too long, vendor lock-in has proven costly for consumers and companies alike, who have been forced to navigate a complex environment of ecosystems.

“Our partnership with Google Cloud combines Adobe’s creative DNA with Google’s AI models to usher in a new era of creative expression for creators and creative professionals,” Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen explained.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said that integrating Google’s models into Adobe’s “trusted creative ecosystem” gives “everyone… the AI tools and platforms they need to dramatically speed up content creation.”

The two companies also came together to streamline Shorts productions for YouTube via the Premiere mobile app.

The ‘Create for YouTube Shorts’ feature enables content creators to jump on emerging and popular trends with quick editing tools, supported by AI-generated audio and visual effects, to post short-form, vertical videos to the social network.

“Our goal at YouTube is to meet creators where they are and give everyone the tools they need to make storytelling easier and connect with their audiences,” YouTube Engineering VP Scott Silver shared.

A separate ‘Create for YouTube Shorts’ section will be coming to the Premiere mobile app “soon.”

