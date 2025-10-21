Adobe wants to help your business create its own company Firefly AI models
Adobe AI Foundry offers customization like no other
- Adobe reveals new AI Foundry service for businesses
- Platform will allow customized AI models designed around a company's IP
- Adverts and campaigns can be easily adapted, changed, and transferred
Adobe has launched a new service offering businesses the chance to train customized and bespoke AI models on their own corporate IP and branding.
The new AI Foundry service looks to offer unparalleled customization when it comes to AI models, particularly as companies look to differentiate themselves in this new age.
The move should also help companies and AI model makers alike avoid potentially damaging legal issues that come out of corporate IP being misused by LLMs or other services.
Adobe AI Foundry
Foundry’s custom models, which can produce text, images, video, and more, will be built off Adobe’s own Firefly AI models, with the added bonus of extra personalization.
The company says its launch was driven by enterprise customers wanting more sophisticated custom versions of Firefly. Adobe will work with its customer before launching a model, to ensure all parameters are being met and no boundaries are being crossed.
This will set it apart from those firms which choose to work with LLMs from the likes of OpenAI, Anthropic, or Google models, as you can simply connect to them via an API.
For example, the company can use the model to adapt an advertisement for a range of different markets or languages without needing to begin from scratch each time.
The adapted advertisement will be able maintain a consistent "look" from the company, and will be created much faster. It can then also be adapted to fit in different channels, allowing a much smoother marketing campaign, saving time and money.
Adobe has already signed up Home Depot and Walt Disney Imagineering, the research and development arm of Disney for its theme parks, as early customers - with the latter proving a potentially intriguing use case moving forward.
Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.
