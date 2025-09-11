Adobe's suite of new AI tools aimed at helping businesses create the best customer experience are here
Adobe’s AI agents are now live
- Adobe launches six new AI agents across customer support, product and data
- Enterprises will “soon” be able to customize their own agents, too
- Most customers are already interacting with AI chatbots
Adobe has made its AI agent technology generally available in a bid to help workers build, deliver and optimize customer experiences and marketing campaigns.
The agentic platform promises context-aware and multi-step actions, response refinement and ROI-driven workflows thanks to its AEP Agent Orchestrator underpinnings, meaning that businesses can tailor the AI to their own unique goals.
Adobe expect the technology to be a huge hit, with over 70% of AEP customers already using the AI Assistant conversational interface – an extra layer of automation will only serve to further boost output.
Adobe’s AI agents hit the market
From launch, the tech giant has curated a series of out-of-the-box AI agents within its apps, including: Audience Agent (personalization initiatives for audience optimization); Journey Agent (designing and optimizing multi-channel customer journeys); Experimentation Agent (analyzing experiments and predicting conversions); Data Insights Agent (for forecasting and visualizing insights); Site Optimization Agent (to monitor websites, flag performance issues and assist fixes); and Product Support Agent (to streamline customer support).
Enterprises who need more from agentic AI can go ahead and configure their own within brand guidelines and policies through the Experience Platform Agent Composer, coming “soon.”
The news comes after Adobe first announced its Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator at its annual Summit even in March 2025, positioning it has a hub to connect data, workflow and third-party AI ecosystems.
“Our agentic AI innovations are elevating customer experience orchestration by reimagining processes, unlocking productivity for marketing teams and delivering personalized experiences at scale to drive growth,” Adobe Experience Cloud Engineering SVP Anjul Bhambhri said.
Adobe also promises to be working with Cognizant, Google Cloud, Havas, Medallia, Omnicom, PwC and VML to make its AI agents more powerful across multiple platforms.
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
