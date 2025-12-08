Apple's UI executive poached by Meta, and three other executives leave in Apple AI exodus

Apple UI exec Alan Dye is leaving the company to go to Meta

Many leaders have gone to Meta and OpenAI, but some have done the reverse

Discussion about Tim Cook stepping down as CEO is so far unsubstantiated

Alan Dye, VP of Human Interface Design for nearly two decades, is the latest exec to be leaving the iPhone maker as he steps over to Meta’s Reality Labs to become Chief Design Officer.

In a LinkedIn post, Dye described his new role as an opportunity “to build something from the ground up” and “invent an entirely new design language.”

Replacing Dye at Apple, Stephen Lemay will be stepping up after around two and a half decades at the Cupertino giant.

Veteran Apple VP moves over to Meta

In return, Apple has announced its new General Counsel, Jenniver Newstead, who comes from a history of legal roles at Meta and the US State Department. This comes with the departure of General Counsel Kate Adams and the retirement of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives VP Lisa Jackson in late January 2026.

However, these aren’t the only changes Apple is seeing. Just last week we learned that the company’s AI chief, John Giannandrea, would be leaving the company. Apple is filling the role with ex-Microsoft AI CVP Amar Subramanya.

In fact, 2025 has been filled with Apple leadership transitions. COO Jeff Williams handed over the gauntlet to Sabih Khan, and right at the beginning of the year Kevan Parekh replaced Luca Maestri as CFO.

Besides noting leadership changes, the industry and investors are also observing broader company strategies. For example, Apple lags behind rivals in AI, with a major Siri overhaul over a year behind schedule.

Then, there’s the design and hardware story - with many workers following the beloved Jony Ive to his LoveForm and some key leaders lost to OpenAI.

All of this comes as rumors of Tim Cook’s departure continue to circulate the internet -although he has not indicated this could be the case imminently.

Regardless, Apple continues to perform well with a full-year 2025 revenue of $416 billion, with services accounting for around a quarter of the company’s revenue.

