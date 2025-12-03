Neural Techlabs repeatedly uploads apps mimicking Google Gemini and OpenAI ChatGPT

Apps use logos, names, and interfaces to confuse unsuspecting users

Removed apps keep reappearing, indicating flaws in Apple’s review process

Apple’s Mac App Store is facing renewed scrutiny after several apps were discovered impersonating well-known AI products.

A developer account, Neural Techlabs, has been identified as repeatedly publishing applications that mimic official offerings from Google Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT.

These apps use brand logos, naming conventions, and interface elements that closely resemble legitimate software, creating a high risk of user confusion.

Persistent violations despite removal

Investigations reveal multiple associated developer accounts may belong to the same group, further amplifying concerns over coordinated attempts at deception.

Although some of these apps have been removed in the past for intellectual property infringements, new iterations continue to appear on the platform.

One current example, titled “AI Chat Bot for Google Gemini”, intentionally mirrors Google’s branding and design language, making it difficult for users to distinguish it from the authentic product.

A previous app from the same developer, “AI Chat Bot Ask Assistant”, was also removed due to repeated violations of Apple’s platform rules.

Despite these removals, Neural Techlabs continues to publish similar apps that explicitly reference OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Making such references in metadata or descriptions is a direct violation of OpenAI’s branding guidelines.

These impersonating apps are not only misleading but can also expose users to practical security risks, as they may unknowingly download software that interacts with sensitive information or attempts to exploit trust in recognized brands.

While Apple applies a review process to identify violations, the repeated re-uploading of these applications indicates potential gaps in platform oversight.

In some cases, downloaded apps could compromise devices in ways that traditional antivirus software might not immediately detect.

These risks are compounded by the apps’ ability to access AI tools or external network resources, increasing the potential for malicious behavior.

The continued presence of scam applications undermines confidence in the Mac App Store’s review mechanisms.

It also exposes the limits of current safeguards, including firewall protections against untrusted software.

Users relying on the platform for AI experiences must exercise caution, verify developer credentials, and remain aware that brand impersonation can circumvent basic security measures.

