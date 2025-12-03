Trump's push to overrule AI regulation falters as Republicans split

Trump says federal regulations would avoid state-level “patchwork”

Lawmakers say states are in a better position to react more quickly

Trump accused of siding with Big Tech

An important conflict is playing out over whether the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) should block state-level AI regulations, and President Trump is pressuring Republicans to include a nationwide ban on state AI laws in the NDAA.

Trump argues that a single federal standard would be necessary in avoiding a “patchwork of 50 State Regulatory Regimes.”

In a Truth post, the President wrote: “Overregulation by the States is threatening to undermine this Major Growth ‘Engine’… If we don’t, then China will easily catch us in the AI race.”

Trump advocates for blanket US AI regs to avoid state-level “patchwork”

A draft executive order being considered by Trump would see states that impose 'restrictive' AI rules penalized with limited broadband funding.

Republican lawmakers have generally opposed overriding state laws, citing states’ rights and federalism. More than 200 state lawmakers have urged Congress to reject AI pre-emption, arguing that states are better positioned to act quickly on emerging tech issues.

“A blanket prohibition on state and local AI and automated decision-system regulation would abruptly cut off active democratic debate in statehouses and impose a sweeping pause on policymaking at the very moment when communities are seeking responsive solutions,” they wrote.

Democrats have warned against giving Big Tech a “multi-year holiday” from state oversight.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They warned that the proposed federal pre-emption measure would block states from addressing AI’s emerging risks, leaving children, workers, critical infrastructure and the environment at risk.

Despite a 99:1 vote rejecting the change, Trump has since been criticized for siding with Big Tech.

“Put it in the NDAA, or pass a separate Bill, and nobody will ever be able to compete with America,” Trump concluded in the Truth post.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.