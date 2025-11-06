New US Senate bill calls for agencies and companies to be forced to report AI-related job cuts

Companies and federal agencies could have to report AI-related job losses

There have been more federal layoffs than tech layoffs in 2025

New Act is backed by Republican and Democratic Senators

A newly proposed AI-Related Job Impacts Clarity Act, raised by Senators Mark Warner (D-VA) and Josh Hawley (R-MO), would require companies to disclose details about AI-related layoffs if it became law.

Federal agencies, publicly traded companies and certain private companies would need to file quarterly reports to the Department of Labor on such workforce changes.

But, pushing for greater transparency not into job losses but also how companies support their workers, the proposed act adds even more reporting suggestions.

This Act could require companies to report how AI is affecting workers

The AI-Related Job Impacts Clarity Act specifies that companies should report job cuts or displacement and new hires that are attributed to AI, as well as workers being trained due to AI and roles left unfilled thanks to automated procedures.

Non-publicly traded companies could be included based on workforce size, revenue, industry or regional/national employment impact – this would be decided within 180 days.

“Artificial intelligence is already replacing American workers, and experts project AI could drive unemployment up to 10-20% in the next five years,” Senator Hawley stressed.

The Act would require organizations to publish reports and underlying data on the Bureau of Labor Statistics website within 60 days of each quarter.

“This bipartisan legislation will finally give us a clear picture of AI’s impact on the workforce… Armed with this information, we can make sure AI drives opportunity instead of leaving workers behind,” Senator Warner added.

The welcome news comes amid ongoing AI-related job impacts – though tech layoffs have slowed down in 2025 (112,732) compared with 2023 (264,220), a total of 182,528 layoffs were tracked federally (via layoffs.fyi).

