HP’s GPIB standard receives Linux support 53 years after its original release

Legacy lab instruments can now integrate seamlessly with modern Linux distros

The interface maintains the original 8MB/s bandwidth across multiple connected devices

A bus standard introduced by HP in 1972 has finally gained stable Linux driver support, more than fifty years after its initial release.

HP created the interface to link laboratory instruments with computers, and it later became known as IEEE 488 after standardization in 1975.

The design allowed multiple devices to share a single bus of up to twenty meters while offering data transfer speeds of up to 8MB/s, which was impressive for its time.

Historical Context of GPIB

When developers introduced the bus, computing was still in its early stages. Intel had just released the 8008 processor, and the personal computer industry had yet to emerge.

Popular interfaces in use today, such as USB and PCIe, were still decades away.

GPIB provided a parallel, short-range, multi-master communication system and quickly found use in oscilloscopes, multimeters, and other laboratory instruments.

The standard later reached home computing, including Commodore 64 and Acorn systems, where it connected peripheral devices reliably.

The bus has now moved from staging to stable support in the Linux 6.19 kernel.

Earlier inclusion in the mainline kernel allowed testing, but the driver is now officially recognized and fully functional.

Greg Kroah-Hartman, an influential Linux kernel developer and a Fellow at the Linux Foundation, confirmed the update in the Linux 6.19-rc1 pull request.

“Here is the big set of staging driver updates for 6.19-rc1,” wrote Kroah-Hartman.

“Only thing ‘major’ in here is that two subsystems, gpib and vc04 have moved out of the staging tree into the ‘real’ portion of the kernel, which is great to see.”

The interface retains its original 8MB/s bandwidth, which remains sufficient for most measurement instruments today.

Its stackable connector design and support for multiple devices continue to deliver reliable operation after decades of use.

The standard’s adoption across both home computers and laboratory equipment reflects its flexibility and long-term durability.

Stable Linux support now allows older instruments to integrate into modern workflows.

Researchers and engineers can connect vintage hardware with current productivity tools without relying on external adapters.

The update shows how long-established technologies can continue to provide practical value when modern software support brings them forward.

