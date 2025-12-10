Need AI training? CEOs think you should train yourself

AI training is a necessity in today's business landscape, but who's responsible?

Employees and employers both think the other party should take initiative

Even business leaders aren't in agreement over who's responsible

Although it's widely accepted that AI training in the workplace is essential to help employees get the most out of the technology and to welcome it into their workflows without feeling threatened - new Emergn research has revealed a clear disconnect on who should take responsibility for this upskilling.

For example, four in five (81%) employees believe employers should upskill staff, but a similar number (83%) of CEOs think employees should train themselves.

Currently, two in three workers state that an employer not offering sufficient training programs would be enough to dissuade them from applying for a job at that company.

Are employees or employers responsible for AI training?

"The data is clear: employees crave guidance and education to keep up with the constant pace of change and to meet their leadership’s expectations," Emergn CEO Alex Adamopoulos noted.

However, where this responsibility lies with is a hotly debated topic. Although 83% of CEOs believe workers should take initiative, only 64% of COOs and 59% of CTOs share this belief.

"Finding a middle ground is shaping up to be one of the most significant challenges of AI adoption in the year ahead," Adamopoulos added. "AI training and capability-building is not a nice-to-have; it’s a necessity for organizations that want to remain competitive in the war for high-performing talent.”

The need to establish procedures is evident, though. Without sufficient training, companies can experience delays to digital transformation, high employee churn and negative impacts on productivity, mental wellbeing, and career progression.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With most of those impacts primarily affecting businesses more than staff, Emergn's data seems to indirectly indicate that the responsibility most likely lies with employers.

Regardless, it's clear that AI skills are no longer just a welcome bonus, but rather a baseline for companies and employees alike to stand out against competition.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.