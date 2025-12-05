New research reveals older users less likely to find AI useful

Three in four young users see AI as useful, older users lack some trust

Emerging economies are the highest adopters of generative AI

They also spend the most time on screen, leading to poor wellbeing

According to new research from Cisco, there are a number of AI catagories including geographical disparity and generational differences that could be having an effect on how users perceive AI.

Unsurprisingly, younger users (under 35) are those who are most likely to be engaged in digital platforms and therefore having the highest active AI use at 50%. On the flip side, half of over-45s have not used AI at all, with over 55s citing unfamiliarity over outright rejection when it comes to a lack of trust in AI.

“Generational divides in digital and AI adoption are not inevitable, they are challenges we can all address through targeted action,” Global Innovation Officer and SVP Guy Diedrich remarked.

AI perception changes by age and geography

Almost half of 26-35-year-olds have completed some form of AI training, with more than three in four seeing it as useful. It’s these younger workers, therefore, who see AI having positive impacts on jobs.

But it’s not just age which affects how we perceive artificial intelligence. Emerging economies are broadly the global leaders in GenAI adoption, with countries like India, Brazil, Mexico and South America standing out. The UK, a mid-range country, ranks similar to Canada and Korea - despite repeated plans from the UK Government to boost AI adoption.

European countries show lower trust and higher uncertainty, potentially with overregulation taming adoption.

Although high adopters tend to have the highest recreational screen time, they also report lower wellbeing and reduced life satisfaction. Clearly, then, professional AI and tech adoption and personal use have different outcomes.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“AI’s greatest potential can be realized if it enhances wellbeing, by streamlining tasks, improving collaboration, and creating opportunities for growth and learning,” Diedrich added.

Cisco’s research, therefore, calls for businesses and governments to focus on uniform skills and digital literacy across all generations and geography – not adoption speed. “That way we can ensure 'Generation AI' truly includes everyone,” Diedrich concluded.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.