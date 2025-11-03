Younger workers are skipping meetings - and trusting AI to take notes for them

Report claims Gen Z and hybrid workers are using AI to take notes instead of attending meetings

Users are seeing more promotions and earning higher salaries

However AI might not pick up on nuance, tone or intent

Younger workers are reportedly favoring AI note-taking tools over attending meetings in person - with many saying this will allow them to focus on the work that matters.

New research from Software Finder found one-fifth (19%) of workers now frequently use AI tools to take meeting notes, with hybrid workers (26%) twice as likely to adopt them compared with in-person employees (13%).

Time savings (69%), reduced manual note-taking (41%) and improved record accuracy (27%) were highlighted as key benefits, but adopters are also seeing larger indirect benefits to their careers.

Can AI replace meeting attendees?

Software Finder's study found frequent AI note-takers are more likely to receive promotions (28%) than their counterparts (15%), while they also tend to earn higher salaries on average ($86,000 vs. $67,700).

Workers are saving over an hour each week just by using AI note-takers, but the usual concerns remain. Inaccuracy and loss of nuance (48%), privacy concerns (46%), data security risks (42%) and misinterpretation of tone or intent (32%) were among the most frequently cited.

One-quarter also noted an overreliance on AI, with 87% admitting that their workload would increase if AI note-takers stopped working. Still, 29% of workers say they’ve skipped meetings, leaving it up to AI – something that’s more common among Gen Z (43%) than millennials (30%).

Still, not all meetings are created equal, and some are more suited to AI note-takers than others. Brainstorming sessions (53%), project status and updates (45%) and strategic planning meetings (43%) are among the most suitable, with training/onboarding (39%) and team check-ins (37%) better when a human in present – unsurprisingly.

Although the data suggests that a shift away from in-person meetings might not be a bad thing, with workers able to exploit AI to cut out administrative work and focus on creative output, it’s still a line that needs to be navigated with care.

