Report finds Microsoft Excel maintains its dominance across generations, bridging the gap between young and old

Younger finance professionals report higher emotional attachment to Excel

Its speed and functionality make it preferable over cloud-first spreadsheet tools

Microsoft Excel continues to hold a firm place in finance and accounting departments, despite being first released in 1985.

Originally competing with VisiCalc and Lotus 1-2-3, Microsoft’s spreadsheet software has outlasted its early rivals and established itself as a central tool for professionals.

Even younger finance workers who joined the workforce long after Excel’s debut report strong loyalty, suggesting that the software has successfully bridged generational divides - with only 5% of finance professionals expressed purely negative feelings toward Excel.

Excel remains indispensable

Research from to Datarails (via The Register) found over half (54%) of finance professionals aged 22 to 32 report "loving" Excel, a higher proportion than among older generations, where 39% express similar enthusiasm.

89% of all users expect the software to remain as important or more important in the next decade, and most would hesitate to accept roles that prohibit Excel use.

The popularity of Excel stems from its combination of speed, functionality, and local performance advantages over cloud-first alternatives like Google Sheets.

While Sheets pushes collaboration, Excel is favored for large datasets and complex modeling tasks, which are often critical for financial planning.

Airbus, for instance, cites file size limitations as a reason it continues to rely heavily on Excel for its finance team.

Pivot tables, conditional formatting, and other advanced features remain core elements that professionals across generations rely on to perform essential calculations efficiently.

These figures indicate that familiarity with Microsoft’s spreadsheet software translates into both professional reliance and personal preference.

Microsoft continues to add AI functionality to Excel, including Copilot features embedded directly into cells.

The enhancements aim to streamline repetitive tasks and offer predictive insights for complex data.

However, experts caution that such integration must respect the workflow skills users have developed over the years.

Events like the recent Microsoft Excel World Championship illustrate the software’s widespread adoption and the affection users feel for it.

It shows that Excel is more than just a productivity tool; it is a central component of many professionals’ productivity habits.

Excel’s integration with other office software and compatibility with spreadsheet software standards help ensure continued relevance.

Emerging productivity tools can only challenge its supremacy if they deliver equally powerful features with improved collaboration and efficiency.

