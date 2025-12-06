Windows 10 still powers over two in five active desktops worldwide

Enterprises delay upgrades through paid security extensions for critical systems

Consumers keep older PCs active for light tasks and backups

Despite the end of free support for many Windows 10 versions, usage data still shows a slow transition toward Windows 11.

Statcounter figures for November 2025 place Windows 11 at 53.7% of active Windows desktops, while Windows 10 still holds 42.7%.

The data reflects both consumer and business devices and only samples a limited number of websites, which already limits how confidently adoption trends can be interpreted.

Upgrades to Windows 11 seem to be very slow

Even with this limitation, the persistence of Windows 10 appears difficult to dismiss, and the gap between both systems is narrowing far more slowly than many hardware vendors expected.

Enterprise environments continue to show a more cautious approach to large scale operating system change.

Many businesses still running Windows 10 now rely on Extended Security Updates as a structured delay mechanism rather than a permanent refuge.

Analysts describe this approach as strategic, covering critical systems tied to legacy applications and specialized equipment without current Windows 11 driver support.

In many organizations, funding for large scale computer replacement remains unallocated across wide sections of active device fleets.

The cost of migration extends beyond licensing and hardware and includes compatibility testing, deployment planning, retraining, and interrupted workflows linked to office software transitions.

One major obstacle for Windows 11 is the absence of features that force an immediate shift in enterprise purchasing behavior.

Outside the expiration of free support, there has been little clear incentive to interrupt normal device replacement timelines.

Hardware vendors report upgrade activity well behind earlier operating system transitions.

Dell executives publicly confirmed that Windows 11 adoption trails previous upgrade cycles by double digit margins at similar points following earlier support deadlines.

In an uncertain economic climate, enterprises appear reluctant to absorb large unplanned refresh programs tied closely to operating system deadlines.

Consumer usage data further complicates overall adoption measurements.

Many buyers of Windows 11 devices continue using old Windows 10 machines as secondary computers for limited tasks.

These lingering systems continue generating traffic that feeds public usage statistics.

In parts of Europe, consumers also continue receiving security updates without direct payment, which further reduces the urgency to replace functioning hardware.

Familiar workflows and attachment to existing productivity tools reinforce this delay across non enterprise users.

The available data suggests that Windows 11 growth reflects net additions rather than true replacements.

On paper, Windows 10 appears to decline slowly, as the data shows a limited operational advantage in Windows 11.

