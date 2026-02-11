Microsoft says Secure Boot certificates are being updates, and Windows 10 isn't fully eligible

Affected devices will enter a "degraded security state"

Is this another push to drive Windows 11 adoption?

Microsoft is rolling out updated Secure Boot certificates as previous certificates are set to expire following 15 years of service -which could be bad news if you're still running Windows 10.

The company has described the update, which is set to affect millions of devices, as "one of the largest coordinated security maintenance efforts across the Windows ecosystem."

Anybody still holding onto Windows 10 will only get the renewed Secure Boot certificates if they've subscribed to the paid ESU program, because non-subscribed devices are no longer compatible with the latest monthly Windows updates (that include the new certificates).

Secure Boot works by running before Windows even loads to make sure that malicious software doesn't load. The Windows maker explained that devices that don't get the new certificates will enter a "degraded security mode."

They'll still work, but with limited boot-level protections and increased exposure to emerging threats. They might also face future compatibility issues.

As ever, Microsoft can't just pull the plug on Windows 10 overnight, but the gradual phasing out of the previous-gen OS will certainly push users towards upgrading.

And Statcounter figures show exactly that – as of January 2026, Windows 10 adoption stands at 36%, way below Windows 11's 62% market share. The two exchanged first and second positions back in the summer of 2025.

"By renewing these certificates, the Windows ecosystem is ensuring that future innovations in hardware, firmware and operating systems can continue to build on a secure, industry-aligned boot process," Windows Servicing and Delivery Partner Director Nuno Costa wrote.

