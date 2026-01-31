Apple refreshes certificates to maintain iMessage, FaceTime, and account functionality past 2027

Updates do not include new features or traditional security fixes

iOS 16 updates did not renew certificates, leaving some users uncertain

Apple has unexpectedly released updates for some versions of iOS which are more than 10 years old, including iOS 12 and iOS 15.

These updates do not add new features or fix security flaws in the traditional sense, instead, they update the security certificates that allow iMessage, FaceTime, and Apple account sign-ins to continue functioning past January 2027.

A similar update was also released for iOS 18.7.4, which is unsurprising given that iOS 18 is still actively maintained on devices such as the iPhone XS and iPhone XR - however, Apple’s patching seems to have a gap. iOS 16 received a recent update, but it does not mention certificate renewal, and no equivalent patch exists for devices stuck on iOS 17.

This inconsistency leaves users of older devices uncertain about how long their iPhones and iPads can remain operational with basic services intact.

Devices running iOS versions from 12 through 16 are increasingly impractical as general-purpose smartphones or tablets.

Many of these handsets include only 1 or 2GB of RAM, and their outdated Safari browsers lack features and security protections required to navigate the modern web safely.

Third-party apps also stop supporting these versions shortly after release, which further limits usability, yet some old devices continue to find secondary roles, such as simple messaging phones or single-purpose gadgets.

A device like the iPhone 5S can serve a limited function for years after mainstream support ends.

Apple has a history of extending security updates for older hardware, typically for one or two years after mainstream support ends.

The recent batch of updates, including iOS 12.5.8 for devices like the iPhone 5S and iPhone 6, iOS 15.8.6 for the iPhone 6S, 7, and iPad Air 2, and iOS 16.7.13 for the iPhone 8 and X, reflects this pattern.

These updates allow older iPhones to continue performing essential functions, even if they cannot handle the latest apps or system features.

Plenty of old iPhones and iPads continue to serve practical purposes long after mainstream support ends, especially in low-income countries where replacing devices is often not an option.

Even models more than a decade old can remain useful for tasks that do not require the latest hardware or software, such as messaging, music playback, or basic automation.

Many users repurpose these devices as dedicated media players, alarm clocks, or secondary phones for children, taking advantage of their core functionality.

Thus, this update, though insignificant, is relevant to keep the essential services like iMessage and FaceTime operational.

Via Ars Technica

