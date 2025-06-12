Though we're still in the era of iOS 18, the next big update – which rather than iOS 19 is instead called iOS 26 – has been unveiled at WWDC 2025.

As such, we now know what to expect, and for the intrepid among you, it's even possible to download a beta version of the software and try it out for yourself.

That might be tempting too, because as well as a new name, iOS 26 also sports a whole new look, among numerous new and improved features.

Below, you'll find everything you need to know about this software update, including all its major features and when it will start rolling out.

(Image credit: Apple)

iOS 26 was announced at WWDC 2025 on June 9, and it's available in beta now. If you'd like to grab it yourself, we've got a guide covering how to download the iOS 26 developer beta.

However, the finished version probably won't launch until September 2025, where it's likely to land alongside the expected iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and possible iPhone 17 Air.

Still, since it has been announced we already know what to expect, so read on to learn all about iOS 26.

iOS 26: compatibility

The iPhone XS doesn't support iOS 26

While iOS 26 isn't out yet, we do know the full list of phones that are compatible with iOS 26.

In short, if you have a model in the iPhone 11 series or later or an iPhone SE (2020) or later, then you'll be able to download iOS 26.

That means almost every phone that can get iOS 18 will also be able to get iOS 26, with the exception being the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XR.

iOS 26: a new design

(Image credit: Apple)

While there are lots of new features in iOS 26, the biggest change is to the look of the operating system, with Apple having given it a complete revamp.

This is the largest redesign to the iPhone software experience since iOS 7 launched alongside the iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c, so it's a massive change, and it's focused around a digital 'material' called Liquid Glass.

What this means in practice is a lot of rounded and transparent elements inspired by visionOS, along with a new clear theme, which you can optionally choose instead of light or dark.

This should freshen up the interface, and a version of this new style is also being applied to most of Apple's other operating systems, so there will be more unity across devices.

iOS 26: new features

(Image credit: Apple)

iOS 26 includes a slew of useful new features, ranging from overhauled apps to Apple Intelligence improvements, details of which you'll find below.

A new camera app

(Image credit: Apple)

iOS 26 features a redesigned camera app, which streamlines the photo and video modes to make them easier to use.

When you launch the app, the only options you'll see below the shutter button are 'Photo' and 'Video', rather than the large number of options that are present in iOS 18. Then, once you select one of those you can view other related options with a swipe to the left or right.

Other menus within the camera have also been reorganized to make them clearer and more intuitive, so navigating the camera app should be a lot slicker with iOS 26.

Apple Intelligence improvements

(Image credit: Apple)

Siri still hasn't got the ChatGPT-like overhaul we're waiting for, but iOS 26 does include some Apple Intelligence improvements.

There's Live Translation, which will translate text and audio across the phone app, Messages, and FaceTime, and Visual Intelligence has been upgraded to allow you to get help with anything on your screen.

The Shortcuts app has also been improved, with a new set of Shortcuts available that have been enabled by Apple Intelligence, and Genmoji and Image Playground now allow you to combine emoji, Genmoji, and descriptions, for all-new creations.

Apple Games

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Games is a new app that takes the place of Game Center, but unlike Game Center you can manually launch this, and you'll be able to find and start games from within it.

You'll also find leaderboards here, and be able to track achievements, and the same app is coming to macOS, adding to the sense of unity between these operating systems.

An overhauled Phone app

Call Screening in iOS 26 (Image credit: Apple)

The Phone app has also had a lot of attention in iOS 26, with this now having a simpler layout that puts Favorites, Recents, and Voicemail all on one screen.

More excitingly though, it also now has a Call Screening feature which lets you hear what a call is about before deciding whether to pick up. There's also Hold Assist, which will notify you when you're no longer on hold.

Battery boosts

(Image credit: Future)

Your phone's battery life could also be improved with iOS 26, as a new Adaptive Power mode will make changes in the background to reduce battery drain at the cost of things like screen brightness and performance, so this will be useful when your battery is running low.

There's also a new charging time estimate, which will predict how long it will take for your battery to charge, and you'll see more in depth battery stats in the battery section of the Settings app.

Better flight features

(Image credit: Apple)

Frequent flyers should appreciate iOS 26, as Apple has made it so that if you've got a boarding pass saved in Wallet, you'll be able to see related Live Activities, providing real-time updates on the flight.

This improved boarding pass experience also provides shortcuts to mapping to the airport, and to Find My for luggage tracking.

Apple Maps in iOS 26 (Image credit: Apple)

As well as the large new features above, there are also some smaller features in iOS 26.

These include lyrics translation and pronunciation tools in Apple Music, a new Visited Places screen in Apple Maps, the option to pay in installments for in-store purchases made with Apple Pay, alerts when your phone's camera lenses are dirty, and additional Background Sound options.

iOS 26 will also filter messages from unknown senders so they don't clog up your inbox, and you can create polls in the Messages apps.

Plus, CarPlay also has a new design and features – such as a Tapback tool in Messages – as part of iOS 26.