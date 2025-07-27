Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, July 27 (game #777).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #778) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TRACE

INITIAL

SIGN

ORIGINAL

STAMP

BUDDY

SILENT

DATE

RECORD

EVIDENCE

PRIMARY

COIN

FIRST

COMIC

CULT

HINT

NYT Connections today (game #778) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: At the forefront

GREEN: Proof

Proof BLUE: Part of a set

Part of a set PURPLE: Types of film

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #778) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FOREMOST

GREEN: INDICATION

BLUE: ITEM IN A COLLECTION

PURPLE: ____ MOVIE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #778) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #778, are…

YELLOW: FOREMOST FIRST, INITIAL, ORIGINAL, PRIMARY

GREEN: INDICATION EVIDENCE, HINT, SIGN, TRACE

EVIDENCE, HINT, SIGN, TRACE BLUE: ITEM IN A COLLECTION COIN, COMIC, RECORD, STAMP

COIN, COMIC, RECORD, STAMP PURPLE: ____ MOVIE BUDDY, CULT, DATE, SILENT

My rating: Easy

My score: Perfect

Today felt like an exceptionally easy day. Which makes me suspect that more tricky challenges may be lurking in the week ahead. Not that I don’t relish the chance to finish a round of Connections quickly and feel all smug about it.

But let’s be honest, today was a doddle. On any other day, the purple group could have passed as a yellow.

The NYT even resisted the temptation of putting something weird in the ITEM IN A COLLECTION group because, let's face it, people collect anything.

Take me for example, I speak here as someone with collections of autographs on the back of cigarette packets, JD Salinger first editions, Portuguese sardine tins, 3D postcards from the 1960s (mainly poodles), and Japanese football shirts. Oh and all the normal stuff.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, July 27, game #777)

YELLOW: "NOTHING TO IT!" CHILD'S PLAY, EASY, NO SWEAT, PIECE OF CAKE

CHILD'S PLAY, EASY, NO SWEAT, PIECE OF CAKE GREEN: OUTDOOR EVENTS BLOCK PARTY, FESTIVAL, PICNIC, TAILGATE

BLOCK PARTY, FESTIVAL, PICNIC, TAILGATE BLUE: WORDS BEFORE "SCHOOL" ELEMENTARY, GRADE, GRAMMAR, PRIMARY

ELEMENTARY, GRADE, GRAMMAR, PRIMARY PURPLE: ASSOCIATED WITH TRICKS CON GAME, HALLOWEEN, HEARTS, MAGIC SHOW