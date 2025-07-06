Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, July 6 (game #756).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #757) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DOG

DRIBBLE

SECRET

FOOTPRINT

RAT

SHOOT

LEAK

SPLASH

BANANA

SOURCE

CANARY

BLOCK

MARK

PASS

HAT

IMPACT

NYT Connections today (game #757) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Also a grass

Also a grass GREEN: You were here

You were here BLUE: Leave nothing on the court

Leave nothing on the court PURPLE: Add the opposite of bottom

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #757) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: INFORMANT

GREEN: BIG IMPRESSION

BLUE: BASKETBALL MOVES

PURPLE: TOP___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #757) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #757, are…

YELLOW: INFORMANT CANARY, LEAK, RAT, SOURCE

CANARY, LEAK, RAT, SOURCE GREEN: BIG IMPRESSION FOOTPRINT, IMPACT, MARK, SPLASH

FOOTPRINT, IMPACT, MARK, SPLASH BLUE: BASKETBALL MOVES BLOCK, DRIBBLE, PASS, SHOOT

BLOCK, DRIBBLE, PASS, SHOOT PURPLE: TOP___ BANANA, DOG, HAT, SECRET

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

I got the yellow group last today, but that’s mainly because I abandoned it after making a mistake and concentrated on other linked words.

My first thought was that there was a group connected to whistleblowing, so I had LEAK and SOURCE but also SECRET and MARK. Before I could pursue that blind alley further I put together BASKETBALL MOVES, thinking it was something to do with soccer.

I was really pleased to get the purple group, although the absence of cat in place of DOG rankles. I am speaking here as someone who has used a picture of Benny the Ball as my internet pic for the past decade. How could they miss out TC?

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

