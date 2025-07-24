Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, July 24 (game #774).

NYT Connections today (game #775) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ОН

MARY

FAIR

MOTHER

MUM

BEE

IN

OUT

MA

BALL

BED

SECRET

FOUL

QUIET

OK

PRIVATE

NYT Connections today (game #775) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Don’t tell anyone

Don’t tell anyone GREEN: Four of the 50

Four of the 50 BLUE: Heard at the ballpark

Heard at the ballpark PURPLE: Precede with a royal word

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #775) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: HUSH-HUSH

GREEN: STATE ABBREVIATIONS

BLUE: BASEBALL CALLS

PURPLE: QUEEN __

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #775) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #775, are…

YELLOW: HUSH-HUSH MUM, PRIVATE, QUIET, SECRET

MUM, PRIVATE, QUIET, SECRET GREEN: STATE ABBREVIATIONS IN, MA, OH, OK

IN, MA, OH, OK BLUE: BASEBALL CALLS BALL, FAIR, FOUL, OUT

BALL, FAIR, FOUL, OUT PURPLE: QUEEN __ BED, BEE, MARY, MOTHER

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

My brain always goes into a kernel panic when there are two-letter words in Connections, which is why I'm rating today’s puzzle as hard.

That said, there were only four of them – which meant that you could get STATE ABBREVIATIONS even if it wasn’t immediately obvious. It wasn’t to me, so I was relieved to have guessed them correctly and not fallen into a dastardly trap.

Fortunately, my lack of baseball knowledge didn’t stand in the way of completing all four groups without a mistake, but I did waver over whether to include MOTHER or FOUL in the QUEEN group. I was imagining some kind of chess infraction.

