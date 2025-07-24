A new Hades 2 early access update has been released

Supergiant Games said it wanted to drop another patch before the game gets a full launch

Patch 11 includes further improvements, balance adjustments, and more bug fixes

Supergiant Games has released another Hades 2 update ahead of the game's full launch.

Patch 11 is now available to download and offers even more balance updates and other fixes. Despite previously suggesting that the early access game would soon enter full release, the developer explained in the Steam patch notes that it wanted to deliver one more before it does.

"While we said our prior patch would likely be our last before our v1.0 launch, as the Fates would have it, there is indeed this one more, which includes further improvements, balance adjustments, and fixes based on your feedback and what we've observed. Thank you for playing in Early Access!" Supergiant said.

Among the long list of changes, the patch notes also feature an important notice for players before the launch of version 1.0.

Supergiant said that, in preparation for the version 1.0 launch and forthcoming story sequences surrounding the True Ending, any Zodiac Sand or Void Lens resources players have will automatically be converted to Prestige when they load their save progress when the game is fully released.

The studio hasn't given a reason for this, but players have theorized it's so they can't trigger the True Ending and share spoilers as soon as the game launches. It would also mean players will need to collect Zodiac Sand and Void Lens again.

If players do already have a stockpile of these currencies, it's best to spend them to unlock their respective rewards before they're converted.

Hades 2 was released in early access in May 2024. A full launch date has yet to be announced.