The Lego Game Boy has now been officially revealed, and is the latest in a long line of Nintendo-themed Lego products.

Shown off at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 for the first time (following a teaser from a few months back), the Lego Game Boy launches on October 1 for a surprisingly affordable price of $59.99 / £54.99. Honestly, given the costs of previous Nintendo Lego sets, I was expecting something much higher than that.

The best part is that pre-orders are live now, and you can secure your very own either at the official Lego online store or at Amazon in the US and the UK. However, the UK has yet to receive an Amazon store page for the product at the time of writing. You can check the deal blocks below, which will take you exactly where you need to go to get your pre-order in for the Lego Game Boy.

Lego and Amazon in the US, currently only Lego in the UK Design: 421 pieces of nostalgic Game Boy goodness. It's almost 1:1 scale, and features unique bricks for the d-pad and buttons. It also ships with cartridge bricks featuring art from Super Mario Land and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, as well as some screen art that can slot into the device's front.

