This Lego ‘Up’ House has been on my wishlist forever, and thanks to Prime Day, it’s officially mine

One of the best parts about Prime Day 2025 is the chance for items you’ve been eyeing for a while or that have lived on your wishlist to see impressive discounts. And if you’re a fan of Lego – the classic brick building toys – Disney, or the classic film Up, which you can stream on one of the best streaming services, this deal is for you.

Right now, you can get the Lego ‘Up’ House for a record 54% off, which instantly brings the price of this set down to just $27.64. That’s a $32.35 discount, and as a Prime Day deal, you score free shipping as well. This deal is so popular that it was sold out yesterday after appearing earlier in the day and is now restocked.

I’ve had this Lego set on my wishlist for many, many months, and I’ve just added it to my cart and look forward to it arriving and building it alongside a rewatch of the film on Disney+. If you’ve been eyeing this set specifically or just want an excellent, casual Lego build, this is your chance to get it for an exceptional deal.

Prime Day deal: Lego Up House

Lego Up House set: was $59.99 now $27.64 at Amazon For Prime Day 2025, Amazon has knocked the price of the Lego Disney and Pixar Up House down to a new record-low of $27.64. Prime members can shop the deal and get free shipping. The set itself comes with two Minifigures and a dog figure, and is made up of a total of 598 pieces. It's a super fun set that fans of the film, Disney, or Pixar would love.

I'm a big Pixar, Disney, and Lego fan, so this is kind of the perfect set. It also aims to highlight the mainstays from the film, including, well, the main Up house with balloons up top for a safe but fun journey and several easter eggs throughout. Photos on the inside will remind you that adventure is out there, and the included Minifigures are delightful.

You get Carl Fredricksen and Russell, as well as a Dug the Dog figure. I mean, what more could you ask for?

The front of this set is the full house, and on the back, you'll find four rooms, including one with an all-important sitting chair, the bedroom, and the entryway near the front door that leads to the porch.

All in all, the Up house set is an excellent build, and one perfect for fans of the classic film as well as Pixar or Disney at large. You'll construct the whole set out of 598 Lego pieces, and you can get it right now for the lowest price we've tracked – just $27.64.