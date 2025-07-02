There's a massive 4th of July Lego sale at Amazon – here are 13 deals I'd buy from $6.99

We’re just two days away from the July 4th holiday in the United States and only a few more days away from Amazon’s biggest members-only sale event of the year, Prime Day. And that makes it a superb time for deals on all sorts of gadgets, including Apple devices, LG TVs, and – you guessed it – Lego sets.

While Amazon rolled out discounts alongside the confirmation of Prime Day being a four-day affair, running July 8 - July 11, it’s back again just in time for the 4th of July with fresh discounts on some fantastic sets. This isn’t just one Lego theme seeing discounts, either – everything from the uber-popular Botanicals theme to Star Wars, Marvel, Formula 1, Creator, and Technic are all seeing price cuts.

You can get a Lego set for under $10 – $6.99 to be exact – and save on simple builds and more extensive ones that are made from well over 1,000 pieces. Ahead, I’m sharing my 13 picks for the best Lego deals this July 4th, and it’s wide-ranging with all sorts of themes, including Star Wars, Technic, City, Botanicals, and Disney included.

Furthermore, if you’re not interested in Lego deals, the entire TechRadar team is scouring retailers for the best of the best, so check out our broader guides here.

Amazon's 4th of July Lego sale - my 13 deal picks

Lego Botanicals Tiny Plants set: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon What's better than one Lego set? Well, a Lego set that lets you build nine seperate things. This Tiny Plants set, part of the Lego Botanicals line, lets you create nine plants, all housed in terracotta pots that you'll also construct out of Lego. Right now, it's 20% off on Amazon for just $39.99.

Lego Star Wars R2-D2 Building Set: was $99.99 now $79.95 at Amazon R2-D2 is the most iconic droid around, and right now, you can build your own version of the epic piece of Star Wars out of 1,050 bricks for just $79.95. That's a 20% discount from the $99.99 MSRP, and Prime members get free fast shipping. This set is themed to the 25th anniversary of Lego Star Wars and comes with a mini R2-D2, a display plate, and a Darth Malak minifigure.

Lego Sunflowers set: was $14.99 now $7.94 at Amazon If you simply want an easy and fun Lego build, this Sunflowers set is for you. And it's a massive 47% off at just $7.94. From 191 pieces, you can create two lovely Lego sunflowers.

Lego Disney Pixar ‘Up’ House set: was $59.99 now $38.29 at Amazon The Lego Up house building set has been purchased over 5,000 times in the past month, and right now this delightful set is 36% off at $38.29. That's an excellent deal on a 598-piece set that's perfect for a fan of the film.

Lego City Police Car set: was $9.99 now $6.99 at Amazon Lego City is probably one of the most recognizable themes from the brick-building brand, and whether you have other sets or this is your first, this Police Car with Minifigure is a fun set to get started with. Plus, this 94-piece set is just $6.99.

Lego Speed Champions 2023 McLaren Formula 1 set: was $26.99 now $21.99 at Amazon Love Formula 1 or want to pick up a gift for someone who does? This Lego set fits the bill as you'll build the 2023 McLaren Formula 1 car out of 245 pieces. It has accurate details, including the livery colors and matching sponsors. Over at Amazon, this set is 19% off at just $21.99 ahead of the 4th of July.

Lego Botanicals Lucky Bamboo set: was $29.99 now $23.95 at Amazon There's a reason why Lego Botanical sets are so, so popular, and this Lucky Bamboo one is my favorite out of the latest drop in this theme. You'll construct three bamboo chutes and a pot, complete with polished rocks, out of 325 pieces. Best of all, it's back down to a record-low price of $23.95.

Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant set: was $59.99 now $47.99 at Amazon The Piranha Plant is an iconic figure from the 'Super Mario' games, and you can now build one out of Lego, complete with a pot made from a green pipe. This set, made from 540 pieces, is currently priced at $47.99 on Amazon, just five cents away from the lowest price we've tracked.