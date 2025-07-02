There's a massive 4th of July Lego sale at Amazon – here are 13 deals I'd buy from $6.99
Star Wars, Botanicals, Marvel, Disney, and Formula 1 sets are all discounted
We’re just two days away from the July 4th holiday in the United States and only a few more days away from Amazon’s biggest members-only sale event of the year, Prime Day. And that makes it a superb time for deals on all sorts of gadgets, including Apple devices, LG TVs, and – you guessed it – Lego sets.
While Amazon rolled out discounts alongside the confirmation of Prime Day being a four-day affair, running July 8 - July 11, it’s back again just in time for the 4th of July with fresh discounts on some fantastic sets. This isn’t just one Lego theme seeing discounts, either – everything from the uber-popular Botanicals theme to Star Wars, Marvel, Formula 1, Creator, and Technic are all seeing price cuts.
- Walmart's massive 4th of July sale is filled with summer essentials - here are 21 deals I'd buy from $24.99
You can get a Lego set for under $10 – $6.99 to be exact – and save on simple builds and more extensive ones that are made from well over 1,000 pieces. Ahead, I’m sharing my 13 picks for the best Lego deals this July 4th, and it’s wide-ranging with all sorts of themes, including Star Wars, Technic, City, Botanicals, and Disney included.
Furthermore, if you’re not interested in Lego deals, the entire TechRadar team is scouring retailers for the best of the best, so check out our broader guides here.
Amazon's 4th of July Lego sale - my 13 deal picks
Lego has produced many Millennium Falcon sets, but this smaller one, which debuted for the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope, is an excellent model and even better with a 20% discount. It's currently available at the lowest price ever, at $67.89, and makes a superb display piece.
What's better than one Lego set? Well, a Lego set that lets you build nine seperate things. This Tiny Plants set, part of the Lego Botanicals line, lets you create nine plants, all housed in terracotta pots that you'll also construct out of Lego. Right now, it's 20% off on Amazon for just $39.99.
R2-D2 is the most iconic droid around, and right now, you can build your own version of the epic piece of Star Wars out of 1,050 bricks for just $79.95. That's a 20% discount from the $99.99 MSRP, and Prime members get free fast shipping. This set is themed to the 25th anniversary of Lego Star Wars and comes with a mini R2-D2, a display plate, and a Darth Malak minifigure.
If you simply want an easy and fun Lego build, this Sunflowers set is for you. And it's a massive 47% off at just $7.94. From 191 pieces, you can create two lovely Lego sunflowers.
The Lego Up house building set has been purchased over 5,000 times in the past month, and right now this delightful set is 36% off at $38.29. That's an excellent deal on a 598-piece set that's perfect for a fan of the film.
This excellent Lego Creator 3-in-1 set is a delight. With 261 pieces, you can build a retro camera, a video camera, or a TV set. Best of all, the set is just $15.99.
The Clone Wars is one of my favorite Star Wars TV shows, and along with streaming it on Disney+, one of the best streaming services, I might just pick up this set to build while I watch it. Ahsoka's Jedi Interceptor ship is 20% off at Amazon for just $35.99, and comes with an Ahsoka and Anakin Minifigure plus an R7-A7 droid.
Lego City is probably one of the most recognizable themes from the brick-building brand, and whether you have other sets or this is your first, this Police Car with Minifigure is a fun set to get started with. Plus, this 94-piece set is just $6.99.
Love Formula 1 or want to pick up a gift for someone who does? This Lego set fits the bill as you'll build the 2023 McLaren Formula 1 car out of 245 pieces. It has accurate details, including the livery colors and matching sponsors. Over at Amazon, this set is 19% off at just $21.99 ahead of the 4th of July.
There's a reason why Lego Botanical sets are so, so popular, and this Lucky Bamboo one is my favorite out of the latest drop in this theme. You'll construct three bamboo chutes and a pot, complete with polished rocks, out of 325 pieces. Best of all, it's back down to a record-low price of $23.95.
Over 3,000 people have picked up this Lego set in the last month, and I'd bet they like Iron Man or, at the very least, the Avengers. The Iron Man Mech vs. Ultron set is a super-fun one and an excellent deal at just $11.99 on Amazon.
The Piranha Plant is an iconic figure from the 'Super Mario' games, and you can now build one out of Lego, complete with a pot made from a green pipe. This set, made from 540 pieces, is currently priced at $47.99 on Amazon, just five cents away from the lowest price we've tracked.
Love a podrace? You can build a diorama of the iconic scene from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace out of Lego bricks. Currently, this set is 33% off at $53.99 ahead of Prime Day on Amazon.
Today's best early 4th of July sales
- Amazon: early Prime Day deals on devices, TVs, more
- Best Buy: 50% off major appliances, plus coupons
- Dell: up to $490 off laptops, desktops, and gaming PCs
- Home Depot: 40% off appliances, grills, and summer essentials
- HP: up to 57% off laptops and PCs for work and gaming
- Lowes: discounts on grills, tools, appliances, and more
- Samsung: up to $1,850 off major appliances, phones, and TVs
- Walmart: decor, fashion, and party supplies from $1
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Jacob Krol is the US Managing Editor, News for TechRadar. He’s been writing about technology since he was 14 when he started his own tech blog. Since then Jacob has worked for a plethora of publications including CNN Underscored, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, Mashable, CNET, and CNBC among others.
He specializes in covering companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google and going hands-on with mobile devices, smart home gadgets, TVs, and wearables. In his spare time, you can find Jacob listening to Bruce Springsteen, building a Lego set, or binge-watching the latest from Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.