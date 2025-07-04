The Best Buy 4th of July sale has been running for the whole of this week and continues into the weekend, meaning there are only a few days left to bag one of the biggest bargains at the retailer. There are some strong offers on TVs, laptops, appliances, tablets, cameras and smart home tech – and you can find all of the top picks I recommend buying right here.

• Shop the full Best Buy 4th of July sale

Some of the standout tech up for grabs that we've reviewed at TechRadar and rate highly include the fantastic LG C4 65-inch OLED TV for a record-low price of $1,299.99 (was $1,599.99), the great value Blink Outdoor 4 Camera for $39.99 (was $79.99), and this mega $500 price cut on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Also still running is the massive Best Buy 4th of July appliances sale, which features huge savings of up to 50% off major appliances. It's always one of the biggest parts of the sale at this time of the year, with discounts that are unbeaten even during Black Friday. I'd defintely take a look if you're shopping for a single item or a complete kitchen refit.

You can find more recommendations from the Best Buy 4th of July sale below, including the deals on tech hand-picked by the team of tech experts and experienced deals hunters here at TechRadar. Remember, offers end Sunday, right before we get into Amazon Prime Day on July 8.

It's also worth checking out the latest Best Buy discount codes and extra savings that are available on some products if you're a My Best Buy member.

Best Buy 4th of July sale – my top 10 picks

Blink Outdoor 4: was $79.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has the latest Blink Outdoor 4 security camera on sale for $39.99, and it's one of my top picks from this weekend's sale ahead of July 4. That's a whopping discount and comes close to what we saw it for on the last Prime Day. The 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control and interconnectivity with other smart devices.

Best Buy 4th of July appliances sale: up to 50% off major appliances

Best Buy has already taken up to 50% off major appliances ahead of this year's 4th of July sales, with savings of up to $1,800 available on washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from all the top brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more. But that's not all. There's also up to an extra 20% off select appliances, additional discounts on laundry bundles and free installation with select products. As with Memorial Day and Labor Day, it's one of the best times of the year to pick up a new appliance.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: was $1,199.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is the high-end device in Samsung's lineup of last-generation tablets, and this huge $500 discount brings it down to its lowest price yet. It may be older now, but it still boasts some great features and performance, thanks to the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. There's also an improved 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display for solid all-around performance, plus fantastic picture quality whether you're working, streaming TV shows, or playing games..

HP OmniBook 5 Flip: was $849.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB There's a solid $250 saving on this powerful and versatile HP OmniBook 5 Flip right now at Best Buy. It offers impressive performance for the price, with powerful components such as a modern Intel Core 7 processor, a massive 16GB of RAM and a healthy 512GB SSD for storage. You can comfortably handle everyday tasks, most demanding work, video calls, media streaming and more with this laptop, all with the option to flip it around to a 14-inch touchscreen tablet when the need arises, too.

LG C4 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy The LG C4 OLED TV is still one of the best TVs you can buy for its incredible picture quality and excellent performance at everything you throw at it – and now this 65-inch model is down to a record-low price. The C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. It's a versatile all-arounder that I recommend for watching shows, enjoying movies and playing the latest games.

Insta360 X4: was $499.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy The Insta360 X4 is the best handheld 360-degree camera available, with 8K video, slick slow-motion video and a handy 4K single lens mode. It's rugged and waterproof, and it boasts powerful image stabilization to smooth out your videos. Throw in a bunch of fun video modes and easy editing, and you'll be making videos otherwise impossible with a phone. It can act as a 360-degree camera, shoot underwater action, be used for vlogging or even as a dash cam, complete with an invisible selfie stick for capturing dynamic third-person perspectives. Want a second camera for vacation? The X4 could be the one, and it's great value at this sale price.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Best Buy The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. Even though this isn't a record-low price, it's still a solid buy as it's one of the lowest prices I've seen outside of Prime Day. The streaming stick gives you access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa for easy navigation.

Insignia F50 Series 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was $349.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy This mid-sized and best-selling Insignia 55-inch TV supports high-quality 4K HD resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as it's the lowest-ever price for the already affordable display. All this for under $200 is an incredible offer for a no-frills TV of this size.

Microsoft Surface Pro: was $1,349.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy Anyone looking for a 2-in-1 laptop that doubles up as a tablet should seriously consider the Microsoft Surface Pro. It's flexible, versatile, and perfect for everyday use, work and all of your productivity needs. The bundle also includes the near-essential keyboard cover, which turns this tablet into an even more useful laptop. Getting all of this is a single package with a fancy Snapdragon processor, and lots of RAM and storage, is an excellent buy.

Hisense U6N 75-inch Mini-LED TV: was $699.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The Hisense U6N Mini-LED TV is a great budget pick for anyone looking to upgrade their living room with a bigger screen or with the improved picture quality that mini LEDs offer. It features full array local dimming, which can precisely tune color and contrast to the image on the screen, and further refines details with AI upscaling. While it might not be the best gaming TV out there, it also does a decent job with Game Mode Plus and the features it offers like VRR, Auto Low Latency Mode, and AMD Freesync. You can get the Hisense U6N in various sizes, but this deal specifically applies to the 75-inch one.

Best Buy 4th of July sale – Televisions

Insignia F20 32-inch HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $69.99 at Best Buy The cheapest TV deal in the Best Buy 4th of July sale is this Insignia 32-inch display on sale for $69.99. This is a good display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom or for the kids. While the F20-Series lacks 4K resolution support, you get smart capabilities with the Fire interface, easy access to top streaming apps and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.

LG B4 48-inch 4K OLED TV: was $699.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV offers unrivalled picture quality for the price, and it's now only $50 off its lowest-ever price following the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. It offers excellent picture quality and impressive contrast that make TV shows and movies pop. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate also make it a deal that's unbeatable for gamers looking for an affordable small-screen upgrade. Overall, then, it's an excellent buy for anyone who needs a small display to watch TV or play games.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy In terms of value for money, there's not much that can beat this Toshiba C350 at Best Buy. At a fraction under $400, you get a massive 75-inch 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video and more at your fingertips.

Samsung DU7200 70-inch 4K TV: was $589.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has this 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $479.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung covers all the basics with 4K Ultra HD support, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and access to all the major streaming apps, all for under $450. It's not the fastest, the most powerful or packed with the most premium features, but it's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

Best Buy 4th of July sale – Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook: was $249 now $119 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Celeron

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB This Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook is a basic device, but it's cheap, making it a great buy for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It also boasts full-day battery life thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have around $100 to spend and need a cheap laptop, then you won't find a better option right now.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $579.99 now $319.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB One of the best cheap laptops in Best Buy's 4th of July sale is this Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a reasonable 256GB SSD that all work together to ensure good overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. Even though I've seen a similar spec for under $300 in the past, I still recommend it now if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was $749.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB There's a big nearly $300 saving on this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 at Best Buy. It has some older components, but with an AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, you have enough power and storage space for everyday jobs. It's a top buy right now if you have a reasonable budget and need a strong mid-range laptop for general use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4): was $999 now $849 at Best Buy Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB The MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) is the newest version of Apple's popular laptop and it's now down to a great price at Best Buy. You get a great-looking 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, while the boost to 16GB of RAM keeps all your programs running smoothly. It's just a shame Apple still insists on only 256GB of storage as standard, which feels a little miserly in 2025. Nevertheless, this is still one of the best laptops you can buy if you need a performance powerhouse for productivity and creative tasks – especially after this $150 discount.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,099 now $899 at Best Buy Display - 15 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023): was $1,599 now $1,299 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 1TB Best Buy has the last-generation MacBook Pro 14-inch back down to a record-low price right now. It's now replaced by the M4 version, but this older model still boasts a powerful M3 chip, a stunning liquid retina display and an impressive 22 hours of battery life. We awarded this complete creative workstation 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3) review, praising the overall performance, elegant design and long-lasting battery.

Best Buy 4th of July sale – Appliances

Best Buy 4th of July appliances sale: up to 50% off major appliances

Dyson V8: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy The V8 is surprisingly one of its most affordable in Dyson's range of vacuum cleaners and was one of the things we praised it for in our four-star review. The V8 is a solid choice if you're after a cordless vacuum with an impressive suction that won't break the bank. Its versatile design means it can be used as a floor or handheld vacuum, and comes with attachments to help you clean those hard-to-reach places. Though we pointed out its smaller waste bin and long recharge time, the V8 is still a contender this Memorial Day.

Bella Pro 4.2Qt Air Fryer: was $79.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy I feel like we must be at a point now where everyone who has wanted to buy an air fryer has already bought one, but if you're thinking of trying out the handy kitchen tech for the first time, this super-cheap Bella Pro is a good starting point. It's not the largest, the prettiest or the most technically advanced, but it'll do the job if you're cooking for one or as a couple – and you can always consider an upgrade if you enjoy the results.

Best Buy 4th of July sale – Tablets

Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $349 now $299 at Best Buy The latest Apple iPad A16 is back to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. This has actually settled as a fairly standard price for the entry-level tablet, but still well worth taking advantage of if you have an eye on the latest Apple slate. Just be aware that a larger discount could be coming in the next few months. The biggest upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024): was $999 now $899 at Best Buy There's a $100 saving on the latest iPad Pro 11-inch at Best Buy, which brings it back down to the record-low price from Black Friday. This is still a pricey tablet that's $200 more than the base price for both previous-generation models, but you do get the brand-new M4 chip, high-quality tandem OLED display and twice as much storage (256GB) as standard. Expect this to be one of the better offers we see in the early days of the tablet's life.

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro): was $499 now $399 at Best Buy The Apple iPad mini is a fantastic small-form all-rounder. The powerful A17 Pro chip makes this the ideal tablet for pro users who need that extra level of performance but in a much smaller package. We love the 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, which is small enough to make the device beautifully portable but large enough to enable tablet video editing. A discount of $100 drops it to a record-low price.

Best Buy 4th of July sale – Smart Home

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus with Ring Indoor Cam: was $179.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has this excellent value home security starter bundle featuring the best-selling Ring Battery Doorbell and the Ring Indoor Cam for $99.99. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and, like the Ring Indoor Cam, allows you to see, hear, and speak to visitors from your phone or computer.

Best Buy 4th of July sale – Cameras

GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini: was $249.99 now $139.99 at Best Buy The GoPro Hero 11 Black has been an action camera mainstay over the years and now the Mini version is back to a record-low price. This may be an older model now, but it still holds up against many of the latest and greatest action cameras – and is excellent value for money. It boasts solid battery life and good sensors for vertical videos that make it a smart pick for social media. However, be aware that audio quality still isn't great and it isn't the best in low light settings. Still, it flew off the shelves at this price last time, so expect it to be a popular pick here too.

