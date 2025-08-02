This week DJI and Insta360 had a Freaky Friday situation as they announced a 360 camera and a drone respectively, tech the other is usually known for.

We also heard that OpenAI is scared of its next AI, and the UK faced the Online Saftey Act.

You can catch up on these stories and more in this week's catch up of the seven biggest tech news stories.

7. We Found My Skechers

(Image credit: Skechers)

This week, Skechers debuted the new Find My Skechers. They look like your run-of-the-mill sneakers on the outside, but hidden in each heel is a cutout that’s perfect for an Apple AirTag.

This Bluetooth tracker can then be used to help you keep track of your child if you’re out in an unfamiliar place, or help you locate any lost shoes, whether they were misplaced while out and about or while getting ready in the mad rush to get to school.

Though when we polled parents, the reactions were mixed. Predominantly because the target age range – toddlers and young children – outgrow their shoes every six months to a year. At their cheapest, Find My Sketchers cost $52 a pop, which is a lot to regularly shell out.

Read more: These new sneakers have a secret AirTags compartment

6. The UK faced the Online Safety Act

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This week Britain was hit by the latest provisions of the Online Safety Act, introducing age verification measures designed to help prevent young people accessing age inappropriate content. However the new requirements have frustrated many adults.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A petition to repeal the UK Online Safety Act garnered over 450,000 signatures in just a few days, and some have tried all sorts of workarounds including attempting to game the system with Death Stranding’s photo mode.

Most people are onboard with the idea behind the rules, but aren’t keen on needing to share their ID with websites – especially foreign websites – as they’re worried their data might be mishandled. Despite the concerns, the Government has said it won't be repealing the measures.

5. Google Home's crisis got worse

(Image credit: Future)

Last week, we reported on a growing number of complaints about Google Home devices, with the smart home gadgets failing to deal with commands properly or throwing up other bugs.

This week, it seems the problem got worse, with many reporting their voice controls for smart lights were now completely broken and not working at all.

The situation has gotten so bad that US law firm Kaplan Gore has announced it has "begun investigating a possible class action" against Google because so many users are now reporting broken functionality, despite most of these devices having worked fine in the past.

Read more: Google Home devices are continuing to break

4. DJI Osmo 360 landed

(Image credit: DJI)

The 360 camera space has been dominated by Insta360 for years, but it finally has some proper competition following the arrival of the DJI Osmo 360. What's more, they could soon be joined by the GoPro Max 2, which was recently teased by GoPro.

Considering it's DJI's first foray into the market, the Osmo 360 impresses straight off the bat, delivering what DJI says are several industry firsts, the most notable of which are its twin 1-inch sensors with 8K video recording up to 50fps. Those sensors are effectively twice the size of the Insta360 X5's, our current favorite 360 camera, and should give DJI's model the upper hand for image quality, especially with richer 10-bit color depth.

Based on specs, the Osmo 360 has the edge over the X5, but it's real-world use that matters the most, and the X5 is our favorite model for a reason. It has stellar battery life, and its lenses can be replaced in the event of damage. We are currently conducting our hands-on versus of the two models, and it's making for a titanic battle.

3. Insta360 revealed the world’s first 360 drone

(Image credit: Antigravity, Insta360)

DJI isn’t used to having competition in the skies, but this week, its first serious rival for years flew into town. The undisputed king of 360 cameras, Insta360, has announced its new Antigravity platform, which will soon give us the first drone with a 360-degree camera.

Okay, but what’s the benefit of a flying, all-seeing camera? The main one is that, in theory, you won’t need to worry about perfectly shooting aerial videos as you fly, because you’ll be able to reframe them later. We’re looking forward to experiencing that in person when the Antigravity drone fully launches later this month.

2. ChatGPT helped us study

(Image credit: OpenAI)

ChatGPT has added a new feature called Study mode to its paid-for and free accounts that turns the famous chatbot into an unpaid study tutor for your kids. Parents often panic about ChatGPT being used by their children to avoid actually learning anything, but Study mode is different. It’s pretty safe for kids to use because it teaches them how to arrive at the answer, rather than just giving them the answer. It’s more of an interactive back-and-forth chat about the question being posed, which encourages them to learn as they go.

Of course, you don’t need to let your kids have all the fun with it. You can use Study mode yourself to learn any new subject. Having the ability to turn ChatGPT into a proper tutor is pretty handy, so whatever it is you want to learn – whether that’s a new language or how to code – now you’ve got the perfect excuse to get started.

1. OpenAI was scared by its AI

(Image credit: Shutterstock/ DIA TV)

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman revealed details about his company's testing of GPT-5 (the next-gen brain for ChatGPT) by saying he got scared by the AI, and comparing it to The Manhattan Project.

The over-the-top analogy might evoke some level of keen scientific minds coming to a major breakthrough, but his other comments made OpenAI seem either reckless or incompetent.

Even if he's exaggerating, we don't know if either of those descriptions should be attached to the kind of company that might decide how next-gen AI power is deployed.